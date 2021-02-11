Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 02/10
635.5 USc   -2.16%
08:09aArgentina rains help pump up soybean, corn crop forecasts
RE
07:52aLawsuits likely in Mexico over proposed corn import, glyphosate bans
RE
07:04aCrop Rally Challenges Meatpackers, Boosts Grain Traders
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Argentina rains help pump up soybean, corn crop forecasts

02/11/2021 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Abundant rains in recent weeks in Argentina have lifted forecasts for soybean and corn harvests, according to a revised outlook by the Rosario grains exchange, a major boost for the grains producer amid a global food price rally.

The exchange raised its forecast for the 2020/21 soybean harvest to 49 million tonnes, versus 47 million previously, and for corn to 48.5 million tonnes from 46 million earlier, when dry conditions had raised concerns over crops.

The exchange said in the monthly report sent to Reuters early on Thursday that the rains in recent weeks had been a "turning point" in the season and banished any fears about a repeat of the 2018 drought that caused heavy crop losses.

"The specter of the 2018 productive disaster remains behind us," the exchange said in the report.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soybean oil and meal, and the third largest of corn, but lower rainfall in recent months due to a moderate La Nina weather phenomenon had caused uncertainty over harvests from the country.

"Rainfall toward the end of January has improved the condition of soybean fields over much of the central agricultural area," the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly crop report on Thursday.

"Late planted commercial-use corn is in good condition in the central agricultural area. At the same time, the harvest of early-planted corn in Santa Fe and Entre Rios provinces show yields that are below the expectations that were set at the beginning of the season," the exchange Buenos Aires said.

It kept it's 2020/21 corn and soy harvest projections unchanged at 46 million tonnes each.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -3.91% 534.5 End-of-day quote.14.93%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.18% 107.2817 Delayed Quote.4.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.13% 61.04 Delayed Quote.18.47%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.93% 45.62 End-of-day quote.5.45%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.09% 88.44 Delayed Quote.4.97%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.16% 635.5 End-of-day quote.-0.78%
WTI -0.14% 58.14 Delayed Quote.21.15%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
08:09aArgentina rains help pump up soybean, corn crop forecasts
RE
07:52aLawsuits likely in Mexico over proposed corn import, glyphosate bans
RE
07:04aCrop Rally Challenges Meatpackers, Boosts Grain Traders
DJ
06:04aKraft Heinz to sell Planters, Corn Nuts brands to Hormel for $3.35 billion
RE
06:03aKraft Heinz to sell Planters, Corn Nuts brands to Hormel for $3.35 billion
RE
05:55aCBOT corn, soybeans rally after sharp drop
RE
02/10Corn drops to 2-week low; soybeans down for 2nd session on U.S. supply outloo..
RE
02/10Corn falls 1.5% to hit over 2-week low
RE
02/10Argentina defuses farm export tax hike fears after crunch talks
RE
02/10GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ