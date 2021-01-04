Argentine corn export suspension not expected to lower local food prices -meat chamber

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's recently
announced suspension of corn exports will not have its intended
effect, which was to lower the cost of local staples like steak,
the country's CICCRA meat industry chamber said on Monday.
The cattle and poultry industry in Argentina uses corn to
fatten chickens and cows.
Last week Argentina announced it would suspend corn exports
until the end of February. The surprise move by the
world's No. 3 corn supplier is part of the government's effort
to control domestic food prices that have been subject to high
inflation.
But the head of the chamber said the policy should not have
any effect on farmers' selling to local ranchers and dairy
farms.
"What's going to happen? Nothing," said Miguel Schiariti,
president of CICCRA. There was never a shortage of corn in the
first place, he added, and farmers are likely to hang on to
their stocks as a hedge against a rapidly weakening peso.
"Nobody is going to leave a hard currency like corn, because
corn is priced in dollars. Farmers will sell corn when they need
to, and it will sell at the same prices that were in the market
before this policy was announced," Schiariti added.
The government said the corn export suspension "is based on
the need to ensure the supply of grain for sectors that use it
as a raw material for the production of animal protein such as
pork, chicken, eggs, milk and cattle, where corn represents a
significant component of production costs."
Argentina's government is struggling to control food price
inflation and help low-income families contending with an
economic recession worsened by the pandemic. Buyers can still
book corn from Argentina, but only for shipping after March 1.
Farmers and other players in Argentina's corn chain
traditionally oppose this type of intervention in the markets.
"The government's decision was a surprise. We are against
any kind of export restrictions," said Gustavo Idigoras, head of
the CIARA-CEC agricultural export companies chamber.
Gabriel Zelpo, director of Buenos Aires economic consultancy
Seido, said the corn export suspension might have a short-term
downward effect on food price inflation but at a high cost to
the government's policy credibility.
"When government creates exports restrictions it lowers
prices and decreases incentives to produce," Zelpo said. "So, in
the medium term, you have less production and less exports."
International sales of farm products are Argentina's main
source of export dollars needed to stabilize the anemic peso
currency and help fund coronavirus relief efforts.
As of Dec. 23, exporters had bought 64% of the 58.5 million
tonnes of corn produced in Argentina during the 2019/20 crop
year. On the same date in 2019, purchases by exporters
represented 68% of the 57 million tonnes produced in 2018/19.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein in Buenos
Aires
Editing by Matthew Lewis)