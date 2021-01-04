Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 12/31
640.5 USc   -0.04%
01:58pArgentine corn export suspension not expected to lower local food prices -meat chamber
RE
08:10aSTREET COLOR : Morning Levels
MT
03:33aChina to increase corn acreage in 2021 - minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Argentine corn export suspension not expected to lower local food prices -meat chamber

01/04/2021 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's recently announced suspension of corn exports will not have its intended effect, which was to lower the cost of local staples like steak, the country's CICCRA meat industry chamber said on Monday.

The cattle and poultry industry in Argentina uses corn to fatten chickens and cows.

Last week Argentina announced it would suspend corn exports until the end of February. The surprise move by the world's No. 3 corn supplier is part of the government's effort to control domestic food prices that have been subject to high inflation.

But the head of the chamber said the policy should not have any effect on farmers' selling to local ranchers and dairy farms.

"What's going to happen? Nothing," said Miguel Schiariti, president of CICCRA. There was never a shortage of corn in the first place, he added, and farmers are likely to hang on to their stocks as a hedge against a rapidly weakening peso.

"Nobody is going to leave a hard currency like corn, because corn is priced in dollars. Farmers will sell corn when they need to, and it will sell at the same prices that were in the market before this policy was announced," Schiariti added.

The government said the corn export suspension "is based on the need to ensure the supply of grain for sectors that use it as a raw material for the production of animal protein such as pork, chicken, eggs, milk and cattle, where corn represents a significant component of production costs."

Argentina's government is struggling to control food price inflation and help low-income families contending with an economic recession worsened by the pandemic. Buyers can still book corn from Argentina, but only for shipping after March 1.

Farmers and other players in Argentina's corn chain traditionally oppose this type of intervention in the markets.

"The government's decision was a surprise. We are against any kind of export restrictions," said Gustavo Idigoras, head of the CIARA-CEC agricultural export companies chamber.

Gabriel Zelpo, director of Buenos Aires economic consultancy Seido, said the corn export suspension might have a short-term downward effect on food price inflation but at a high cost to the government's policy credibility.

"When government creates exports restrictions it lowers prices and decreases incentives to produce," Zelpo said. "So, in the medium term, you have less production and less exports."

International sales of farm products are Argentina's main source of export dollars needed to stabilize the anemic peso currency and help fund coronavirus relief efforts.

As of Dec. 23, exporters had bought 64% of the 58.5 million tonnes of corn produced in Argentina during the 2019/20 crop year. On the same date in 2019, purchases by exporters represented 68% of the 57 million tonnes produced in 2018/19.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.00% 484 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.68% 103.7043 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.32% 138.975 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.84% 115.025 End-of-day quote.1.84%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.73% 84.69 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.04% 640.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
01:58pArgentine corn export suspension not expected to lower local food prices -mea..
RE
08:10aSTREET COLOR : Morning Levels
MT
03:33aChina to increase corn acreage in 2021 - minister
RE
01/03Soybeans, corn start 2021 on strong note; prices at 6-1/2 year top
RE
01/03Chicago soybean futures jump nearly 3% to 6-1/2-year high, corn up almost 2%,..
RE
01/03Soybeans, corn start 2021 on strong note, at 6-1/2 year high
RE
2020Volatile markets end 2020 strong with vaccines, stimulus in sight
RE
2020Corn, soy end 2020 at 6-1/2-year highs on Argentine corn export restriction, ..
RE
2020Most-active cbot wheat unofficially ends 2020 up 14.9%, fourth straight annua..
RE
2020Most-active cbot corn unofficially ends 2020 up 25.3%, biggest annual jump si..
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ