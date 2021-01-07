Argentine farmers meet minister over corn export impasse

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Argentina´s corn producers
and the country's agriculture minister held a crunch meeting on
Thursday in which the government was asked to review a decision
to temporarily suspend corn exports, the head of the chamber
told Reuters.
Alberto Morelli, president of the MAIZAR chamber, said the
meeting with minister Luis Basterra and his officials had ended
without resolution nor a timeline for a response.
"We had the meeting, we talked and we are waiting," he said.
"If this is not enough, we will have to continue working. We
did what we had to do."
The South American grains powerhouse last week announced a
two-month halt in corn exports from the world's No. 3 supplier
in a bid to control domestic food prices amid a long recession
and the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, agricultural associations CRA, SRA and
CONINAGRO said the measure was "detrimental" both to their
interests and those of Argentina and that they would hold a
72-hour strike from Monday if President Alberto Fernandez did
not immediately review the decision.
The country's CEC chamber of export companies said earlier
on Tuesday that importers of Argentine corn might reduce their
purchases from the country due to "uncertainty" caused by the
export halt, leading to long-term damage for the industry.
A government source who asked not to be identified
confirmed that authorities from the agriculture ministry met
with representatives of agriculture and the agro-export sector
but did not provide further details.
The cattle and poultry industry in Argentina uses corn to
fatten chickens and cows. The government hopes that by keeping
more corn in the country, the cost of feeding livestock will
fall, increasing domestic food supplies.
Buyers can still book corn from Argentina, but only for
shipping after March 1.
