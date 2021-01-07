Argentine farmers meet minister over corn export impasse

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Argentina´s corn producers and the country's agriculture minister held a crunch meeting on Thursday in which the government was asked to review a decision to temporarily suspend corn exports, the head of the chamber told Reuters.

Alberto Morelli, president of the MAIZAR chamber, said the meeting with minister Luis Basterra and his officials had ended without resolution nor a timeline for a response.

"We had the meeting, we talked and we are waiting," he said. "If this is not enough, we will have to continue working. We did what we had to do."

The South American grains powerhouse last week announced a two-month halt in corn exports from the world's No. 3 supplier in a bid to control domestic food prices amid a long recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, agricultural associations CRA, SRA and CONINAGRO said the measure was "detrimental" both to their interests and those of Argentina and that they would hold a 72-hour strike from Monday if President Alberto Fernandez did not immediately review the decision.

The country's CEC chamber of export companies said earlier on Tuesday that importers of Argentine corn might reduce their purchases from the country due to "uncertainty" caused by the export halt, leading to long-term damage for the industry.

A government source who asked not to be identified confirmed that authorities from the agriculture ministry met with representatives of agriculture and the agro-export sector but did not provide further details.

The cattle and poultry industry in Argentina uses corn to fatten chickens and cows. The government hopes that by keeping more corn in the country, the cost of feeding livestock will fall, increasing domestic food supplies.

Buyers can still book corn from Argentina, but only for shipping after March 1. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Alistair Bell)