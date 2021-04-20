Brazil meat lobby says tariff waiver allows cheaper U.S., Ukraine corn imports

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's decision to suspend
grain import tariffs temporarily is likely to benefit the United
States and Ukraine, whose producers could sell products like
corn for use as feed in Brazil, the leader of a Brazilian meat
lobby group told Reuters on Tuesday.
The government on Monday announced that it would waive
import duties from supplies outside the South American Mercosur
trade bloc, in response to a direct request from meat
association ABPA, its President Ricardo Santin said. The
industry is seeking alternative corn providers given the high
prices of the cereal in the domestic market, he added.
The suspension of import duties, which will take effect
seven days after it is published in the federal register, will
be valid through Dec. 31 and also covers soybeans, soymeal and
soy oil.
ABPA has also asked the government to allow imports of U.S.
genetically-modified (GMO) corn varieties not approved in Brazil
if emergency supplies are needed, Santin said. Those imports
would be destined to make animal feed only, he said.
"There is a difficulty in finding varieties in the U.S. that
are already approved in Brazil," Santin said about corn. "It's
not just like going there and buying it."
As the price of corn rises, ABPA said the meat industry is
looking for feed alternatives, including wheat.
In Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, where
many meat plants operate, farmers are already planting a larger
area with wheat as a result of potential demand from food
processors, he said.
(Reporting by Ana Mano
Editing by Marguerita Choy)