China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter

* CBH Grain banned from selling barley to China
* China says ruling came after pests discovered
* Ban comes as Australia-China relationship sours
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it
had suspended barley imports from Australia's largest grain
exporter, a ruling that threatens to inflame bilateral tensions.
China's General Administration of Customs said barley
shipments from CBH Grain would be halted after pests were found
on multiple occasions, the administration said on its official
WeChat account.
CBH denied the charge as it said it would work with
Australia's government to overturn the ruling.
"CBH has not found any evidence to support the claims," a
spokesman for CBH told Reuters.
"CBH confirms that all grain shipments to China have met all
Government phytosanitary export requirements and is therefore
very disappointed to hear of the suspension."
While Beijing's ruling on CBH Grain did not essentially
affect trade after the imposition of more than an 80% tariff on
Australian barley earlier this year, it cast a shadow over
Australian exports to China.
"It is a signal, showing that Australian firms will be in an
unfavourable situation. People will be rather cautious when
buying Australian goods now," said a China-based grains trader,
who declined to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the
media.
CBH - a cooperative of farmers - is Australia's largest
grain exporter, regularly selling millions of tonnes of wheat,
barley and canola to Asia and the Middle East.
Australia is expected to produce about 10.6 million tonnes
of barley this year, with CBH on course to handle about 30%.
China had until recently bought as much as 70% of
Australia's barley exports. But with that market closed,
Australian farmers will now be forced to look for alternative
markets where growers are expected to earn about A$50 a tonne.
Until recently Australia's agricultural products have
largely escaped escalating tensions between Canberra and
Beijing.
Already inflamed by Australia's allegations that China was
meddling in its domestic affairs, relations worsened when Prime
Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent inquiry into
the origins of COVID-19.
China in May imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties
totalling 80.5% on Australian barley - effectively stopping a
billion-dollar trade.
Last month, China said it would investigate whether
Australian wine was being dumped into its largest buyer, a
review that has since been expanded to include possible
subsidies. Australia denies both allegations.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu, Tom Daly in Beijing and Colin Packham
in Sydney, additional reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney, editing
by Louise Heavens and David Evans)