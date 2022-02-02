Corn Drops as Profit-Taking Sets In -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

-- Corn for March delivery fell 1.9% to $6.22 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, with grain traders opting to reap profits from corn's recent momentum ahead of next week's WASDE report.

-- Wheat for March delivery fell 1.8% to $7.55 a bushel.

-- Soybeans for March delivery rose 1.1% to $15.45 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Short-Term Thinking: After steadily rising over the past three weeks, corn futures took a dive Wednesday.

"Corn fell off hard today on profit-taking in front of next week's WASDE," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. Longer-term, dry weather in South America may be a driver moving not only soybeans higher, but corn as well with higher soybean prices incentivizing farmers to plant more of the oilseed instead of corn, thereby tightening the U.S. corn crop.

Dry Turn: The key factor driving prices up Wednesday is a dry turn in weather forecasts for Southern Brazil and Argentina.

"Arid Argentine/South Brazilian weather forecasts for the next two weeks is sparking new buying," said AgResource. "The CBOT has rallied through the Lunar New Year holiday and Asian end users will be panicked by the fresh CBOT contract highs and will reach for additional forward coverage next week."

In the past six trading sessions, soybean futures have surged over 10%.

INSIGHTS

Ethanol Stockpile: Stocks of ethanol in the U.S. have surged to highs last seen in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its latest weekly report, the EIA said that for the week ended Dec. 31, ethanol inventories totaled 25.85 million barrels, up from last week's total of 24.48 million barrels. It is the highest that stocks have been since late April 2020, when stocks were reported at 26.33 million barrels. Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week forecast inventories to be anywhere between 24.53 million barrels to 25.5 million barrels this week.

Nitrogen Squeeze: Prices for anhydrous ammonia fertilizer, which is the most common source of nitrogen fertilizer, have climbed to an all-time high, according to DTN. The firm reports that the price climbed to $1,492 per ton, up from $1,433 per ton in the prior week.

Other forms of fertilizer have also climbed to all-time highs as rising input prices continue to pressure farmers and weigh on planting choices for this spring.

Export Optimism: The U.S. grain exports report this week may show sales slightly higher than last week's levels, according to grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. They are forecasting wheat to be as high as 825,000 metric tons, corn as much as 1.4 million tons, and soybeans as much as 1.65 million tons.

If these levels are met, all three will be slightly higher than last week.

Export sales have garnered a large amount of interest recently, with traders seeing an opportunity for increased U.S. sales in reaction to diminished production in South America.

AHEAD

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. EST Thursday.

-- Corteva Inc. is due to release its fourth-quarter earnings before the stock market opens Thursday.

-- The CFTC is scheduled to release its weekly commitments of traders report at 3:30 p.m. EST Friday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

