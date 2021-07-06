Corn Drops on Wet Weather Predictions

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for December delivery fell 6.9%, to $5.39 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, closing limit down as grains traders expect more wet weather to descend on parched growing areas.

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 6.7%, at $13.05 a bushel.

--Wheat for September delivery fell 4.1%, to $6.26 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Forecast Freefall: Coming back from a long holiday weekend, grain futures fell hard Tuesday--with corn futures reaching their limits of 40 cents per bushel early in the trading session. "Grain futures are called sharply lower in the new holiday shortened week on the forecast of needed rain for the Northern Plains and the Western Midwest over the next 10 days," said AgResource. "The market sensed improved rainfall chances late last week, but the forecast of rain is expected to produce additional selling pressure today." Weather through August is considered important for row crops, informing the quality and yields of these crops.

Necessary Pace: The weather market that is dominating the trading of grains futures in recent sessions is essentially hinged on one question--whether or not the rainfalls that have happened and are forecast in the coming days and weeks will be enough to secure strong yields for U.S. row crops and avert any potential shortages. "Our focus has long been on the need to produce 'normal' crops this year due to strong global demand for both corn and soybeans, and a short Brazilian corn crop, leading to tight world corn and soybean stocks," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "Anything below a trend yield necessitates demand rationing for soybeans, based on current demand estimates, while a yield below 173 bushels per acre does so for corn using my more conservative demand estimates."

INSIGHTS

Growing Doubts: U.S. farmers are becoming less optimistic about their future prospects, according to a new survey from Purdue University and the CME Group. "Farmers expect their input costs to rise much more rapidly in the year ahead than they have over the last decade, contributing to their concerns about their farm finances and financial future," said James Mintert, the barometer's principal investigator and director of Purdue University's Center for Commercial Agriculture. According to the survey, farmer's optimism has fallen hard since April, and are at their lowest level in nearly a year.

Rising Tide: Export inspections for U.S. corn and soybeans have climbed from the previous week, according to data from the USDA. In its latest grain export inspections report, the USDA said that corn inspections totaled 1.24 million metric tons and soybean inspections totaled over 206,000 tons for the week ended July 1. Both of these totals are up from last week. In the case of corn, inspections were driven largely by increased shipments to China. Corn shipments there totaled over 405,000 tons, making it the leading destination for corn.

Summer Pileup: Inventories of ethanol in the U.S. are expected to extend their climb, according to analysts surveyed by Dow Jones. Analysts surveyed Tuesday expect inventories to rise to as high as over 22.3 million barrels--which would be the highest that they've been at since February. Meanwhile, production may go in either direction, according to analysts--with production forecast between 1.04 million barrels per day and 1.068 million barrels per day, versus 1.058 million barrels per day last week.

AHEAD:

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 1503ET