WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 03/19
627 USc   -0.56%
11:56aCorn Export Inspections Slide From Previous Week
DJ
08:07aWheat drops on good world crop weather, slack export demand
RE
12:17aWheat drops for fourth day as improved global weather weighs
RE
Corn Export Inspections Slide From Previous Week

03/22/2021 | 11:56am EDT
By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections of U.S. corn fell from the previous week, this despite a streak of large Chinese purchases reported by U.S. officials last week.

In its weekly export inspection report released Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that export inspections of U.S. corn totaled 1.96 million metric tons for the week ended March 18. That's down from 2.28 million tons the previous week.

Mexico was the leading destination for U.S. corn in this weeks' report, with 451,335 metric tons destined for there. China was the destination for 417,624 tons of corn.

Last week, the USDA reported that China purchased nearly 4 million tons of U.S. corn over the span of 4 days. The purchase coincided with a meeting between the two nations in Alaska.

For related data, see Dow Jones NewsPlus: https://newsplus.wsj.com/article/realtime/DNCO20210322006885

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-21 1155ET

