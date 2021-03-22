Corn Export Inspections Slide From Previous Week

By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections of U.S. corn fell from the previous week, this despite a streak of large Chinese purchases reported by U.S. officials last week.

In its weekly export inspection report released Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that export inspections of U.S. corn totaled 1.96 million metric tons for the week ended March 18. That's down from 2.28 million tons the previous week.

Mexico was the leading destination for U.S. corn in this weeks' report, with 451,335 metric tons destined for there. China was the destination for 417,624 tons of corn.

Last week, the USDA reported that China purchased nearly 4 million tons of U.S. corn over the span of 4 days. The purchase coincided with a meeting between the two nations in Alaska.

