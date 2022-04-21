Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  04-03
984.50 USc   +67.57%
02:30pCorn Export Sales Miss Forecasts
DJ
01:32aSouth Korea's March Wheat Import Prices Hit 13-Year High
MT
04/20Soybeans Higher With Eyes on China -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Corn Export Sales Miss Forecasts

04/21/2022 | 02:30pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais


Export sales for U.S. corn fell below the forecasts of grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this week.

In its weekly report covering sales for the week ended April 14, the USDA said that corn sales across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 marketing year totaled 1.27 million metric tons. That is below the forecasts of traders, who had expected sales to be anywhere from 1.4 million tons to 2.2 million tons.

China was the leading buyer of U.S. corn for the week, purchasing 1.02 million tons of corn across both marketing years. Other leading buyers include South Korea, Mexico, and Indonesia.

Soybean sales totaled 1.7 million tons across both marketing years for the week, landing on the high end of trader expectations. Wheat sales totaled 264,700 tons, which falls within trader expectations.

Grain futures on the CBOT are lower in pre-market trading Thursday, with corn futures down 0.8%, soybeans down 0.5%, and wheat down 0.9%.

To see related data, search "U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Sales Totals" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-22 0929ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 75.52% 735 End-of-day quote.23.89%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P 500 1.15% 4509.5 Real-time Quote.-6.44%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.39% 659.2363 Real-time Quote.36.54%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.32% 679.3044 Real-time Quote.28.21%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.64% 472 End-of-day quote.12.80%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 67.57% 984.5 End-of-day quote.27.73%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
02:30pCorn Export Sales Miss Forecasts
DJ
01:32aSouth Korea's March Wheat Import Prices Hit 13-Year High
MT
04/20Soybeans Higher With Eyes on China -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
04/20Serbia restricts exports of grains and cooking oil
RE
04/19RBC's Expectations for Canada's March CPI
MT
04/19Wheat Falls as Traders Reverse Monday's Surge - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
04/19IMF Downgrades Global Growth Forecasts on Impact of War in Ukraine; Cuts US Estimates
MT
04/18Corn Rises Past $8 Per Bushel Level -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
04/15Ukraine war increases U.N. food agency's costs in hunger-hit West Africa
RE
04/15In North Carolina, Biden defends handling of inflation
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish