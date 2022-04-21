Corn Export Sales Miss Forecasts

By Kirk Maltais

Export sales for U.S. corn fell below the forecasts of grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this week.

In its weekly report covering sales for the week ended April 14, the USDA said that corn sales across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 marketing year totaled 1.27 million metric tons. That is below the forecasts of traders, who had expected sales to be anywhere from 1.4 million tons to 2.2 million tons.

China was the leading buyer of U.S. corn for the week, purchasing 1.02 million tons of corn across both marketing years. Other leading buyers include South Korea, Mexico, and Indonesia.

Soybean sales totaled 1.7 million tons across both marketing years for the week, landing on the high end of trader expectations. Wheat sales totaled 264,700 tons, which falls within trader expectations.

Grain futures on the CBOT are lower in pre-market trading Thursday, with corn futures down 0.8%, soybeans down 0.5%, and wheat down 0.9%.

To see related data, search "U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Sales Totals" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-22 0929ET