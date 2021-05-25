Corn Falls as Crop Planting Approaches Completion

By Kirk Maltais



-- Corn for July delivery fell 5.6% to $6.20 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, as fund traders sold off long positions in response to the nearly complete planting of the U.S. crop as well as speculation that China is pulling back from taking shipments of 2020/21 crops due to high prices.

-- Wheat for July delivery fell 0.8% to $6.57 1/4 a bushel.

-- Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.7% to $15.14 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Corn Crater: Corn futures fell by nearly their expanded limit of 40 cents per bushel Tuesday. "The bulk of the crop is in the ground and rain hopes are tanking the market," said Phil Flynn of the Price Futures Group. "It looks like the trade thinks the crop is already made." In its planting progress report released Monday, the USDA said the U.S. corn crop is 90% planted, up from a five-year average of 80%. Meanwhile, U.S. soybeans are 75% planted, vs. the five-year average of 54%.

Crop Arbitrage: Grain futures were lower partially because of signs of strong crop-growing weather in the coming days, but were also weighed down on speculation China is canceling its previously announced purchases of U.S. old crop in favor of new crop supplies coming later this year. "We have long held that China will need to roll some old-crop purchases to the next year due to physical limitations in turning enough ships through its ports by the end of August, and it has been doing so," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. The combination of factors is believed to have triggered a swath of selling by fund traders, according to other traders.

INSIGHTS

Palm Oil Pivot: An uptick in palm oil futures in Malaysia provided support for soybean and soyoil futures on the CBOT this morning. For soyoil futures, the turnaround held to the close, and comes after prices stumbled last week after approaching an all-time high of over 70 cents per pound reached in March 2008. The contract finished Tuesday up 2.3% at nearly 67 cents per pound. Meanwhile, soybean futures eventually finished down on rainfall hitting U.S. growing areas.

Production Peak?: After crossing the one-million-barrel-per-day threshold last week, U.S. ethanol production may retreat this week, according to analysts surveyed by Dow Jones. Production hit 1.03 million barrels per day last week, the highest since March 2020, but analysts this week estimate production may be anywhere from 979,000 barrels per day to 1.05 million barrels per day. If production lands on the high end of projections, then it will be the highest since February 2020. Meanwhile, analysts project ethanol stockpiles being anywhere from 18.4 million barrels to 19.5 million barrels--this after totaling 19.43 million barrels last week.

'Play By The Rules': The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is calling for a dispute settlement panel under the terms of the USMCA to address Canada's tariffs for U.S. dairy. "This is an important step for American agriculture, and one that brings the U.S. dairy sector closer to realizing the full benefits of the USMCA," said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack in a statement Tuesday, adding that this move is meant to "put our other agricultural trading partners on notice that they must play by the rules." The USMCA came into force between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in July 2020.

AHEAD:

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

