Corn Higher Amid Slow Pace of Planting -- Daily Grain Highlights

--Corn for May delivery rose 0.9% to $7.83 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, with wet weather in the eastern Corn Belt seen as keeping planting progress slow.

--Wheat for July delivery rose 0.8% to $11.21 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for May delivery rose 0.3% to $16.76 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Slow Progress: Corn futures turned higher after trading lower for much of the day, with traders focusing on a wet forecast east of the Mississippi River - which is expected to keep farmers from planting early in the season. "Corn fell overnight and came back through the day as slow U.S. planting and the war in Ukraine dominate the mood," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital in a note. Corn is 2% planted nationwide, versus 4% this time last year, the USDA said in its weekly crop progress report on Monday. While the western Corn Belt has been unrelentingly dry, the eastern portion has been wet.

Back on the Market: Wheat got a lift in reaction to Egypt being in the market for wheat imports. "Wheat is popping its head into green on some talk that Egypt paying high prices in its first return to market in a while," said Joel Karlin of Western Milling. Mr. Karlin added that also underpinning the move higher is dry weather in U.S. winter wheat-growing areas. "Unusual early season heat [is] further desiccating dried out soil moisture levels, while a sudden turn to below freezing temperatures along with high winds will not do good for a crop where 20% already in joint stage," said Mr. Karlin.

Locking In: Driving the slide in futures this morning was traders taking their profits on the rally seen in April. The CBOT's 3-day weekend in observance of Good Friday had some traders getting their positions in order in preparation, said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage in a note. However, longer-term fundamentals provided support for grains later in the day.

INSIGHTS

Belt Tightening: Stocks of ethanol in the U.S. fell by 1.1 million barrels to total 24.8 million barrels, the EIA said today. The decline is outside of the expectations of analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week, who had expected inventories to fall to anywhere from 25 million barrels to 25.8 million barrels. This week's stock figure brings the total back down to levels last seen in early February, and comes as bans on Russian oil have gasoline prices at high levels - creating demand for more ethanol-blended fuel in an effort to offset the absence of Russian production.

Eyes on Acreage: The USDA's surprise forecast last month that U.S. soybean acreage would exceed corn acreage for the third time in history - and the first since 2018 - has traders looking at price movements in corn and soybeans as a reflection of whether more or less acres of either grain is needed to meet demand projections. "Feed grain works to acquire more acres for the upcoming growing season, which then made new-crop soybean futures respond as well to defend their acreage," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX in a note, regarding the movement of corn and soybeans higher after starting the day down.

On the Rise: Export sales of U.S. corn are expected to climb in tomorrow's report from the USDA, according to grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this week. Traders forecast that corn sales will total anywhere from 1 million metric tons to 2.2 million tons for the week ended April 7, which would be an improvement from the previous weeks' 927,600 tons. Large export sales to China are one factor behind the expected uptick in corn sales. Meanwhile, soybean sales are expected to be anywhere from 500,000 tons to 1.4 million tons versus 1.1 million tons last week, while wheat is expected between 200,000 tons to 600,000 tons versus 379,300 tons last week.

AHEAD

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The Chicago Board of Trade will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

