Corn Higher Amid South America Weather Outlook -- Daily Grain Highlights

--Corn for March delivery rose 3.4% to $6.09 1/2 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, with fund traders piling back into long positions as dry weather in southern Brazil and Argentina looks to affect crop yields there.

--Soybeans for March delivery rose 2.5% to $13.89 3/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for March delivery rose 1.6% to $7.70 a bushel.

Dry Spell: Corn futures led grains higher Tuesday, with the uptick pushing the price above the $6-per-bushel mark, which it had dipped below last week. For corn, the main driver is South American weather, said Rich Nelson of Allendale Inc. "The issue is Argentina," said Mr. Nelson. "Minimal rains are now seen in the latest run for the next 10 days. January and February are historically important periods for Argentina's corn crop." Soybeans also got a lift from weather concerns in the day's trading.

Renewable Run: Strength seen in crude oil futures also supported grains Tuesday--with corn and soybeans benefitting from energy strength due to the demand from the renewable fuels industry. Corn is getting a lift due to ethanol, while soybeans are supported by soyoil--with CBOT soyoil futures closing up 3.4%. "U.S. processors have ample oil supplies currently, for the most part, but adverse weather leaves Argentine production at risk at a time when demand is rising for feedstock to produce the new renewable diesel fuels, as well as sustainable aviation fuels," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. Crude oil prices closed 1.2% higher Tuesday, and are up 17% in the past month.

Condition Crunch: Weather woes are not limited to South America--a drop in crop quality of U.S. winter wheat is being seen due to adverse weather, according to USDA data. The government says 33% of the Kansas winter wheat crop is in good to excellent condition as of Jan. 2, down from 62% in late November. In Oklahoma, 20% of the state's wheat was rated good to excellent, down from 48% in late November--and ratings are down in Nebraska and Colorado as well. The slide provided support for CBOT wheat futures on Tuesday.

Input Interest: Agricultural firms are widely forecasting sharp cuts in Brazilian crops from the uptick in input costs seen globally. "While weather will play a significant factor in actual acreage, inputs will be a factor as well," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "Fertilizer values have rallied in South America, same as they have in the rest of the world, and to see farmers cut back on usage would not be a surprise. This may affect corn production even with elevated double cropping."

Lurking in the Background: For grain traders looking ahead to the spring planting and growing season, dry conditions seen right now in the U.S. Midwest may be a preview of what's to come. "It's January--we can't talk about a drought yet, but if we're talking about a La Nina dry period, this is how it starts," said Sterling Smith of AgriSompo, adding that the dry atmosphere has made it difficult for moisture to accumulate there. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, many areas of the Midwest are currently abnormally dry or in moderate drought--with worse areas of dryness seen farther west.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

