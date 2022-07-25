Corn Higher Following Russian Wartime Volleys -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for December delivery rose 3.5% to $5.83 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, in reaction to both the expected reduction of natural gas going through the Nord Stream pipeline as well as Russian bombing of Ukrainian port cities over the weekend.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 2.3% to $13.46 a bushel.

--Wheat for September delivery rose 1.5% to $7.70 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Down to a Trickle: News that Russian energy producer Gazprom will cut its natural-gas exports through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to only 20% supported corn futures today. "Corn traded up, down, and back up again, initially up off the Russian missile strike on Odesa, dropping off the highs, then coming back when the Russians cut back on gas shipments to Germany pushing up energy prices," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital in a note. Corn prices often respond to movement in energy prices, due to corn's use as the chief ingredient in ethanol.

Defying Logic: Grain futures on the CBOT as a whole rose today, with traders unsure of how to proceed following Russia's attack on Ukraine's port city of Odesa - which came soon after an agreement to allow grain shipments to resume out of Ukrainian ports. Richard Buttenshaw of Marex in a note said the market is trying to digest what it "really means."

Closer to Home: Other fundamental factors besides geopolitical developments also supported grains today. "There have been substantial yield losses in Europe because of the hot/dry conditions there and the Brazilian dominance in the export trade falls off sharply after September which should shore up US export demand," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage in a note, regarding corn.

INSIGHTS

Supply Issues: The Russian attack on Odesa in the wake of the deal to ship grains from Ukrainian ports may have a major impact on the world supply picture, said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading in a note. "A complete collapse of the grain export corridor deal will lead to major supply issues this fall," said Mr. Turner. He also notes that while Ukrainian exports may not hit the 5 million tons per month mark, any flow of grains out of Ukraine will significantly ease world supply issues.

Clawing Back: U.S. export inspections of wheat turned higher, this after wheat inspections were low last week. In its latest grain export inspections report, the USDA said wheat inspections totaled 475,426 metric tons for the week ended July 21. That's well up from 191,333 tons reported previously, although lower than 515,214 tons reported at this time last year. Corn and soybean inspections are lower for the week. Corn inspections totaled 724,214 tons, down from 1.07 million tons previously. Soybean inspections totaled 388,212 tons, versus 436,829 tons. Mexico was the leading destination for inspections across all three grains - receiving 236,118 tons of corn, 94,187 tons of wheat, and 141,595 tons of soybeans.

AHEAD

--ADM will release its second-quarter earnings report before the stock market opens on Tuesday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

