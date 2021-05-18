Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 05/18
698 USc   -0.25%
05:31pCorn Rises as Chinese Export Interest Continues
DJ
04:08pCorn rises after another sale to China; wheat, soybeans fall
RE
12:22pCorn rises as traders eye weather, wheat firm, soy weak
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Corn Rises as Chinese Export Interest Continues

05/18/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais

-- Corn for July delivery rose 1% to $6.59 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, with the USDA reporting another chinese purchase of a large quantity of new-crop corn.

-- Wheat for July delivery fell 0.3% to $6.97 3/4 a bushel.

-- Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.8% to $15.74 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hot Commodity: The USDA again confirmed a large purchase of U.S. corn exports by China, with the agency saying China bought another 1.36 million metric tons of U.S. corn for the 2021/22 marketing year. That makes it more than 3 million tons of corn sold to China this week alone. This, combined with a weaker U.S. dollar, helped elevate corn futures Tuesday.

Biofuel Blowback: Soybean futures dipped in trading Tuesday, due in large part to weakness seen in soyoil futures that are trading only slightly below all-time highs set in 2008. "Traders fear that reduced consumption of fuel - if Colonial Pipeline has an extended slowdown - might also reduce biofuel demand," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. Growth in the renewable fuels segment has made soyoil one of the leading agricultural commodities this year. Soyoil closed down 0.5% at just below 69 cents per pound.

INSIGHTS

Making New Bets: The volatile movement seen in corn futures is expected to continue in future sessions, said Marex Spectron. According to the firm, speculators appear unmoved by the steep drop in futures seen late last week, increasing their owned volumes of corn futures. In last week's Commitment of Traders report from the CFTC, managed money funds for the week ended May 11 cut their exposure in corn long positions by over 40,000 contracts - with the net long position at 311,523 contracts.

On the Upswing: U.S. ethanol production is expected to draw closer to the 1 million barrels per day mark, according to analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week. They say they expect production to rise as high as 992,000 barrels per day. Should production exceed expectations and rise to more than 1 million barrels per day, it'll be the first time since March 2020 that production has surpassed that level. Last week, production rose 27,000 barrels per day to 979,000 barrels, according to the EIA.

AHEAD:

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly livestock slaughter report at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-21 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.88% 658.25 End-of-day quote.33.01%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.25% 698 End-of-day quote.9.25%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
05:31pCorn Rises as Chinese Export Interest Continues
DJ
04:08pCorn rises after another sale to China; wheat, soybeans fall
RE
12:22pCorn rises as traders eye weather, wheat firm, soy weak
RE
12:52aCorn jumps 1.5% as USDA pegs planting behind forecast
RE
05/17Corn jumps on USDA planting report
RE
05/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/17USDA CROP PROGRESS  : Spring Wheat Progress-May 17
DJ
05/17USDA CROP PROGRESS  : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-May 17
DJ
05/17Corn Prices Recover As Demand From China Remains Strong
DJ
05/17CBOT corn, soybeans close mixed; wheat falls on weather view
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish