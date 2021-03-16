Corn Rises on Improving Demand Indicators

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for May delivery rose 0.9% to $5.54 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday in response to improved ethanol demand and higher export demand.

--Wheat for May delivery rose 0.3% to $6.47 a bushel.

--Soybeans for May delivery rose 0.3% to $14.23 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Improved Margins: Corn futures started pre-market trading higher Tuesday -- one reason being because of the rally seen in crude oil futures since the start of the year -- a good indicator for ethanol. "With the rally in crude oil this is opening up margins for ethanol and we are likely to see some production coming back online that had been shuttered due to Covid demand," said Marex Spectron.

New Confirmation: Also supporting corn futures on the CBOT Tuesday is confirmation from the USDA that 1.16 million metric tons of corn were sold to China for delivery during the 2020/21 marketing year. The announcement of a sale comes after market rumors of large Chinese purchasing. "After consolidating for the last couple months, old crop looks poised to move higher," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives.

Relaxed Restrictions: Wheat futures trading fell Tuesday, partially in reaction to comments made in Russia by the country's agricultural minister suggesting that the government expects current export duties to be relaxed. The relaxation of these aren't expected to happen until later in the year, and even with futures lower the drop may be overblown by traders, said AgResource. "The point is that the Russian's ag minister's comment changes nothing for the foreseeable future," the firm said. "Russia would have to gather a record or near record wheat harvest for Putin to agree to end or relax the current tariff system."

INSIGHTS

Expected to Rise: Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones say that they expect U.S. production of ethanol to continue its rebound in this weeks' report from the EIA - with estimates for weekly ethanol production seen anywhere between 939,000 barrels per day to 954,000 barrels per day. If production approaches the high end of analyst expectations, it'll be the highest that ethanol production has been since mid-December - and a possible sign that drivers are returning to the roads as vaccinations proliferate the U.S. Meanwhile, analysts are mixed in their forecasts about ethanol inventories, with figures ranging anywhere from 21.9 million barrels to 23 million barrels expected. In last week's report, inventories totaled 22.1 million barrels.

Keeping Choppy: A volatile grains futures market is expected to extend through the end of the month, when the USDA releases its prospective plantings report on March 31. "[The] 2021 planting season will be the most highly anticipated in quite some time, with farmers always excited to plant $5 [per bushel] corn, and soybeans not far behind (or even slightly ahead) on the economics front," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "The USDA has pegged baseline corn plantings at 92.0 million acres and soybeans at an even 90.0 million in their initial estimates... neither can afford to drop much acreage this season, particularly the latter, with the 90 million acres level marking a psychological minimum to keep supplies intact."

AHEAD:

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

