Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 09/02
547.75 USc   -1.44%
03:44pRecent rains revive Argentine wheat but some yield damage seen -exchange
RE
03:28pCorn Slides Amid Concerns Over Demand
DJ
12:18pSoy futures pull back from two-year high, after rallying on Chinese buying
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Corn Slides Amid Concerns Over Demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

By Paulo Trevisani

--Corn for December delivery fell 1.4% to $3.53 and 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, as exports data came in within expectations.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.9% to $5.53 and 1/4 a bushel

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.4% to $9.66 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

NOT ENOUGH EXPORTS: Grain markets wobbled after the USDA's exports report for the week ended Aug. 27 came in toward the high end of expectations. The USDA reported sales of 2.4 million metric tons of corn for 2020-21, and 1.8 million metric tons of soy. The results represent a 64.6% increase on corn exports from the previous week, and an 8.4% drop for soybeans. Traders surveyed by WSJ had expected exports between 1.5 million and 2.7 million for corn and 1 million and 1.8 million for soy. Net exports of wheat were down 23%, but up 4% over the four-week average, to 585,400 metric tons, within the forecast range of 350,00 to 600,000.

SOY KEEPS GROWING: Soybeans extend gains, in hopes of ongoing Chinese demand, even as Brazil pushes a record crop. "China has been actively securing US soybeans since late June and has booked around 20M metric tons," AgResource said, adding Brazilians farms have produced 82 million metric tons. The firm estimates that Chinese importers will procure up to 8 million metric tons of additional U.S. soybeans, meeting the USDA export forecast.

INSIGHT

BEANS VS. CORN: The U.S. soy market "has more staying power on rallies than corn," R.J. O'Brien says. The broker points to uncertainties lingering about final U.S. crops, depth of China buying and growing conditions for Brazil's 2021 crops. The comments come after the USDA reports soybeans exports of 318,000 metric tons to unknown destinations during the 2020-21 marketing year, plus 132,000 for China. R.J. O'Brien is optimistic that exports will thrive, underscoring "that overall supplies are adequate enough to accommodate modest 2020 yield cuts along with optimistic 20/21 export forecasts.

CROPS AND DEMAND: Traders keep juggling forecasts of strong corn crops and uncertain demand from China. AgResource said market bulls sought to reduce their positions ahead of the extended weekend and next week's USDA crop report for September. There's also discussions about how long Chinese demand for U.S. soy will last, amid competition from Brazil. Wheat futures, on the other hand, "lean bearish on slowing US export interest, " AgResource said.

AHEAD

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--The Chicago Board of Trade will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday, reopening on Tuesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.07% 349.75 End-of-day quote.-9.86%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.05% 6.2639 Delayed Quote.42.81%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.03% 302.9 End-of-day quote.0.80%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.44% 547.75 End-of-day quote.-1.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
03:44pRecent rains revive Argentine wheat but some yield damage seen -exchange
RE
03:28pCorn Slides Amid Concerns Over Demand
DJ
12:18pSoy futures pull back from two-year high, after rallying on Chinese buying
RE
09/02Chicago soybeans near 2-year high on Chinese demand, corn eases
RE
09/02Soybeans gain for 9th straight session on Chinese demand
RE
09/02GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/02LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/02Soybean futures jump as traders say China buys U.S. cargoes
RE
09/02Wheat Futures Fall as Traders Take Profits
DJ
09/02CBOT wheat futures pulls back from rally to five-month high
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group