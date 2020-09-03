Corn Slides Amid Concerns Over Demand

By Paulo Trevisani

--Corn for December delivery fell 1.4% to $3.53 and 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, as exports data came in within expectations.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.9% to $5.53 and 1/4 a bushel

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.4% to $9.66 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

NOT ENOUGH EXPORTS: Grain markets wobbled after the USDA's exports report for the week ended Aug. 27 came in toward the high end of expectations. The USDA reported sales of 2.4 million metric tons of corn for 2020-21, and 1.8 million metric tons of soy. The results represent a 64.6% increase on corn exports from the previous week, and an 8.4% drop for soybeans. Traders surveyed by WSJ had expected exports between 1.5 million and 2.7 million for corn and 1 million and 1.8 million for soy. Net exports of wheat were down 23%, but up 4% over the four-week average, to 585,400 metric tons, within the forecast range of 350,00 to 600,000.

SOY KEEPS GROWING: Soybeans extend gains, in hopes of ongoing Chinese demand, even as Brazil pushes a record crop. "China has been actively securing US soybeans since late June and has booked around 20M metric tons," AgResource said, adding Brazilians farms have produced 82 million metric tons. The firm estimates that Chinese importers will procure up to 8 million metric tons of additional U.S. soybeans, meeting the USDA export forecast.

INSIGHT

BEANS VS. CORN: The U.S. soy market "has more staying power on rallies than corn," R.J. O'Brien says. The broker points to uncertainties lingering about final U.S. crops, depth of China buying and growing conditions for Brazil's 2021 crops. The comments come after the USDA reports soybeans exports of 318,000 metric tons to unknown destinations during the 2020-21 marketing year, plus 132,000 for China. R.J. O'Brien is optimistic that exports will thrive, underscoring "that overall supplies are adequate enough to accommodate modest 2020 yield cuts along with optimistic 20/21 export forecasts.

CROPS AND DEMAND: Traders keep juggling forecasts of strong corn crops and uncertain demand from China. AgResource said market bulls sought to reduce their positions ahead of the extended weekend and next week's USDA crop report for September. There's also discussions about how long Chinese demand for U.S. soy will last, amid competition from Brazil. Wheat futures, on the other hand, "lean bearish on slowing US export interest, " AgResource said.

AHEAD

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--The Chicago Board of Trade will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday, reopening on Tuesday.