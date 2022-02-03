Corn Slides Following Export Cancellation -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais



--Corn for March delivery fell 0.9% to $6.16 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, with a cancellation of previously announced sales to China putting pressure on the contract along with a wetter South American forecast.

--Wheat for March delivery fell 0.4% to $7.51 3/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for March delivery fell 0.1% to $15.44 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Not a Good Sign: A large cancellation of previously sold corn exports put pressure on the futures contract Thursday. This morning, the USDA said that private exporters reported cancellations of 380,000 metric tons of corn that was destined for China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. Selling in corn stemmed from this announcement, said AgResourc--but the firm adds that some traders are skeptical of the report. "Some traders wonder if Thursday's announcement has been misreported," the firm said.

Getting Refreshed: A wetter outlook is seen this weekend for crops in Argentina and Brazil. "Rain is expected in Paraguay and Northeastern Argentina over the weekend and then possible rains over much of Argentina later next week," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "In Brazil, the northern states continue wet, which could hamper bean harvest but should be beneficial for safrinha corn that is being planted." Scattered showers are forecast in South American growing areas, according to DTN.

That's a Relief: Even though soybeans also succumbed to selling pressure Thursday, export sales of U.S. soybeans were supportive for the contract--exceeding the forecasts of grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this week. The USDA reported that for the week ended Jan. 27, soybean sales totaled 1.98 million metric tons across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 marketing years. This is up from a range of 600,000 tons to 1.65 million tons forecast by traders this week. Sales of soymeal also topped expectations.

INSIGHTS

Running Out of Steam: Amid the drops of the past two days, some traders are forecasting that the recent run-up seen in CBOT futures may be over. "Ag spreads are trading lower, and put-to-call ratios...are narrowing, classic bearish signals," said Robert Yawger of Mizuho Securities USA. Soybeans in particular have been on the rise, with the contract rallying since November on indications of a reduced South American crop.

Falling Rates: The rates for shipping bulk grains over the ocean have been on the decline in the past three weeks, according to the USDA. In its latest weekly Grain Transportation Report, it says that as of Jan. 27, the rate for shipping a metric ton of grain from the U.S. Gulf to Japan was $62.50 per ton--down 11% from earlier this month. "The dip in the ocean rates reflects the typical seasonal dip in vessel demand amid various holidays," said the USDA. The USDA reports that 37 grain vessels were loaded in the Gulf for the week ended Jan. 27, unchanged from the same time last year. However, over the next 10 days, 52 vessels are expected to be loaded, down 20% from the same timeframe last year.

AHEAD:

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--Tyson Foods will release its fiscal first quarter earnings report before the stock market opens Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

