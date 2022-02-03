Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Corn Slides Following Export Cancellation -- Daily Grain Highlights

02/03/2022 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for March delivery fell 0.9% to $6.16 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, with a cancellation of previously announced sales to China putting pressure on the contract along with a wetter South American forecast.

--Wheat for March delivery fell 0.4% to $7.51 3/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for March delivery fell 0.1% to $15.44 1/4 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Not a Good Sign: A large cancellation of previously sold corn exports put pressure on the futures contract Thursday. This morning, the USDA said that private exporters reported cancellations of 380,000 metric tons of corn that was destined for China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. Selling in corn stemmed from this announcement, said AgResourc--but the firm adds that some traders are skeptical of the report. "Some traders wonder if Thursday's announcement has been misreported," the firm said.

Getting Refreshed: A wetter outlook is seen this weekend for crops in Argentina and Brazil. "Rain is expected in Paraguay and Northeastern Argentina over the weekend and then possible rains over much of Argentina later next week," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "In Brazil, the northern states continue wet, which could hamper bean harvest but should be beneficial for safrinha corn that is being planted." Scattered showers are forecast in South American growing areas, according to DTN.

That's a Relief: Even though soybeans also succumbed to selling pressure Thursday, export sales of U.S. soybeans were supportive for the contract--exceeding the forecasts of grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this week. The USDA reported that for the week ended Jan. 27, soybean sales totaled 1.98 million metric tons across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 marketing years. This is up from a range of 600,000 tons to 1.65 million tons forecast by traders this week. Sales of soymeal also topped expectations.


INSIGHTS


Running Out of Steam: Amid the drops of the past two days, some traders are forecasting that the recent run-up seen in CBOT futures may be over. "Ag spreads are trading lower, and put-to-call ratios...are narrowing, classic bearish signals," said Robert Yawger of Mizuho Securities USA. Soybeans in particular have been on the rise, with the contract rallying since November on indications of a reduced South American crop.

Falling Rates: The rates for shipping bulk grains over the ocean have been on the decline in the past three weeks, according to the USDA. In its latest weekly Grain Transportation Report, it says that as of Jan. 27, the rate for shipping a metric ton of grain from the U.S. Gulf to Japan was $62.50 per ton--down 11% from earlier this month. "The dip in the ocean rates reflects the typical seasonal dip in vessel demand amid various holidays," said the USDA. The USDA reports that 37 grain vessels were loaded in the Gulf for the week ended Jan. 27, unchanged from the same time last year. However, over the next 10 days, 52 vessels are expected to be loaded, down 20% from the same timeframe last year.


AHEAD:


--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--Tyson Foods will release its fiscal first quarter earnings report before the stock market opens Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1520ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.72% 636 End-of-day quote.7.21%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 1.40% 120.4707 Delayed Quote.1.50%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.29% 6.0462 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
S&P 500 -1.98% 4497.29 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.24% 509.3911 Delayed Quote.6.83%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.46% 611.91 Delayed Quote.14.34%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.30% 434.7 End-of-day quote.5.90%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -0.85% 90.6 Delayed Quote.4.83%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.15% 105.31 Delayed Quote.2.37%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.19% 786.25 End-of-day quote.2.01%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
03:21pCorn Slides Following Export Cancellation -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
10:45aTRACKINSIGHT : Russia's fertilizer export ban puts the spotlight on edible commodities ETF..
TI
04:53aAguia Resources Achieves High Wheat Yields from Phosphate Product
MT
02:52aU.S. soybeans retreat from 8-month peak on profit-taking
RE
02/02U.S. soybeans hold firm near 8-month highs; corn, wheat steady
RE
02/02Corn Drops as Profit-Taking Sets In -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02/02Soybeans climb on supply worries, corn sinks as ethanol stocks swell
RE
02/02Soybeans climb on supply worries, corn sinks as ethanol stocks swell
RE
02/02U.S. soybeans stretch to 7-month peak; corn, wheat mixed
RE
02/02U.S. soybeans stretch to 7-month peak; corn, wheat mixed
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish