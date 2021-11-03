Corn Slips on Stalled Momentum -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for December delivery fell 1.6%, to $5.64 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with traders continuing to take profits despite near-record daily ethanol production reported by the EIA today.

--Wheat for December delivery fell 1.3%, to $7.81 a bushel.

--Soybeans for January delivery fell 1%, to $12.44 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stalled Out: Momentum seen in grains trading on the CBOT recently appears to have stalled out, with traders opting for profit-taking instead. For corn in particular, the recent run-up in prices may have outpaced fundamentals, said Richard Buttenshaw of Marex Spectron. "Energy markets have stalled somewhat, South American weather has improved and exports remain weak, all bearish factors as we see it," he said, adding that corn futures could shed 40 cents per bushel in short order. Crude oil finished trading 3.6% lower today, also pressuring grains today.

No Spark: Although daily ethanol production was the second-highest total ever reported by the EIA this week, corn futures did not get any support from that today. "Strong ethanol numbers did little to support corn prices, which turned lower when the December contract failed to sustain a move above the previous session's close," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. As noted by other analysts earlier today, next week's WASDE report from the USDA was likely another limiting factor for grains today, amid the expectation that the USDA will raise its outlook for corn and soybeans production and yields.

INSIGHTS

Climb Extends: U.S. ethanol production rose again this week, although not beating the all-time record for daily production. In its latest weekly report, the EIA said that U.S. daily ethanol production through Oct. 29 rose 1,000 barrels per day, placing daily production at 1.107 million barrels for the week. It is the second-highest daily production figure ever, beaten only by 1.108 million barrels in December 2017. Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week forecast production to be anywhere from 1.08 million barrels to 1.12 million barrels. U.S. ethanol inventories also rose this week, with stocks reported at 20.13 million barrels. "Ethanol stocks are highest since the late September and are 2.3% above around this time year ago," said Terry Reilly of Futures International LLC.

Selling More: Corn and soybean export sales are expected to climb in this week's report from the USDA, according to grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this week. Traders say that they expect new corn export sales to total anywhere from 700,000 metric tons to 1.4 million tons, and new soybean sales to hit 1.1 million tons to 1.8 million tons. If sales hit the high end of these estimates, it will be well above last week's figures.

AHEAD:

--Ethanol producer Green Plains Inc. will release its third quarter earnings before the stock market opens on Thursday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m ET Thursday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

