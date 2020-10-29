Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 10/28
608.75 USc   -1.14%
01:25pCorn and wheat hit two-week lows as coronavirus fears weigh
RE
05:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Upbeat earnings lift FTSE 100 after three-day selloff
RE
12:18aSoybeans rebound from nine-day low, coronavirus fears cap gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Corn and wheat hit two-week lows as coronavirus fears weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. grain futures extended losses on Thursday, with corn and wheat hitting two-week lows as concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact weighed on prices.

Improving global crop weather added pressure on prices, with rains benefiting dry growing areas in the United States, Russia and Brazil, traders said.

Crude oil also fell as COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe clouded the demand outlook, while stocks were in and out of losses globally.

"The energy sector spills over into the agricultural market when it comes to soybean oil and corn," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst for Futures International. "Widespread commodity selling is obviously a major factor."

The most actively traded corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1-1/2 cents at $4.00 a bushel by 12:17 p.m. CDT (1717 GMT) and touched their lowest since Oct. 14 at $3.93.

Most-active wheat futures were down 2-1/2 cents at $6.06-1/4 a bushel and set a session low of $5.98-1/2, also the lowest since Oct. 15. Soybeans were off 4-1/2 cents at $10.50-1/4 a bushel after falling to $10.48-1/2, the lowest level since Oct. 19.

"Nervousness and volatility are setting up on all markets, the main consequence of the new wave of the COVID pandemic," French consultancy Agritel said. "Funds started to take profits, motivated by the uncertainties over global demand and the U.S. election."

The jitters overshadowed strong export demand, traders said.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly U.S. wheat export sales totaled 803,200 tonnes, topping market forecasts for 200,000 tonnes to 700,000 tonnes.

Weekly U.S. corn export sales reached 2.244 million tonnes, above estimates for 700,000 tonnes to 1.5 million tonnes. Soybean export sales were 1.630 million tonnes, in line with forecasts.

Mexican buyers separately booked deals to buy their largest volume of U.S. corn since December 2019, the USDA said on Thursday. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris Editing by David Goodman and Tom Brown)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -3.49% 401.5 End-of-day quote.7.29%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.23% 6.7204 Delayed Quote.49.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.92% 37.8 Delayed Quote.-38.33%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.69% 377.5 End-of-day quote.28.04%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.05% 33.41 End-of-day quote.-1.10%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.14% 608.75 End-of-day quote.10.20%
WTI -3.82% 36.23 Delayed Quote.-36.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
01:25pCorn and wheat hit two-week lows as coronavirus fears weigh
RE
05:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Upbeat earnings lift FTSE 100 after three-day selloff
RE
12:18aSoybeans rebound from nine-day low, coronavirus fears cap gains
RE
10/28Soybeans extend losses, fall to 9-day low on virus worries
RE
10/28GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/28Corn Falls as Election Jitters Grow
DJ
10/28Russia's VTB to stay in grain business for next 3-5 years - CEO
RE
10/27Wheat falls nearly 1% as rains expected across U.S. Plains
RE
10/27Corn falls from 14-month high as market awaits fresh Chinese orders
RE
10/27Corn futures fall after hitting 14-month high on export demand
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group