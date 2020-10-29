Corn and wheat hit two-week lows as coronavirus fears weigh

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. grain futures extended
losses on Thursday, with corn and wheat hitting two-week lows as
concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact weighed on
prices.
Improving global crop weather added pressure on prices, with
rains benefiting dry growing areas in the United States, Russia
and Brazil, traders said.
Crude oil also fell as COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe clouded
the demand outlook, while stocks were in and out of losses
globally.
"The energy sector spills over into the agricultural market
when it comes to soybean oil and corn," said Terry Reilly,
senior commodity analyst for Futures International. "Widespread
commodity selling is obviously a major factor."
The most actively traded corn futures on the Chicago Board
of Trade were down 1-1/2 cents at $4.00 a bushel by 12:17
p.m. CDT (1717 GMT) and touched their lowest since Oct. 14 at
$3.93.
Most-active wheat futures were down 2-1/2 cents at
$6.06-1/4 a bushel and set a session low of $5.98-1/2, also the
lowest since Oct. 15. Soybeans were off 4-1/2 cents at
$10.50-1/4 a bushel after falling to $10.48-1/2, the lowest
level since Oct. 19.
"Nervousness and volatility are setting up on all markets,
the main consequence of the new wave of the COVID pandemic,"
French consultancy Agritel said. "Funds started to take profits,
motivated by the uncertainties over global demand and the U.S.
election."
The jitters overshadowed strong export demand, traders said.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly U.S. wheat
export sales totaled 803,200 tonnes, topping market forecasts
for 200,000 tonnes to 700,000 tonnes.
Weekly U.S. corn export sales reached 2.244 million tonnes,
above estimates for 700,000 tonnes to 1.5 million tonnes.
Soybean export sales were 1.630 million tonnes, in line with
forecasts.
Mexican buyers separately booked deals to buy their largest
volume of U.S. corn since December 2019, the USDA said on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by
Colin Packham in Sydney and and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris
Editing by David Goodman and Tom Brown)