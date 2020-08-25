Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/24
520.75 USc   -1.23%
08/24Corn at 6-week high on U.S.-China trade talks, crop condition
RE
08/24Corn hits over 1-month high as USDA report shows crop condition lags
RE
08/24GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNews

Corn at 6-week high on U.S.-China trade talks, U.S. crops

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 06:02am EDT

* Corn jumps 1.5% on demand hopes following U.S.-China talks

* Decline in U.S. crop ratings underpins CBOT futures (Adds European trading, additional comment)

HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose 1.5% on Tuesday, hitting their highest in more than six weeks, buoyed by expectations of higher Chinese demand for U.S. farm products following talks between the two countries.

Soybeans rose 1.1% and wheat also gained.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract was up 1.7% at $3.51 a bushel at 1048 GMT, after hitting $3.51-1/4 a bushel, its highest since July 10.

Soybeans rose 0.9% to $9.14-1/2 a bushel. Wheat rose 0.4% to $5.30-1/4 a bushel.

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials, who spoke by phone on Monday, see progress on resolving problems over the Phase 1 trade deal reached in January between the two countries and say both sides are committed to the success of the agreement.

"It could lead to higher demand for U.S. agriculture products," said Ole Houe, of agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities. "It has a real chance of changing things."

There was additional support for U.S. grain and oilseed markets after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late on Monday assessed the condition of U.S. crops behind market expectations.

“Poorer crop assessments are also driving up the prices of corn and soybeans,” Commerzbank said.

The USDA's good-to-excellent ratings on Monday for U.S. corn and soybean crops fell further than analyst expectations after storms and continued unfavourable U.S. weather.

U.S. Corn experienced a large decline, with just 64% of the U.S. crop rated good-to-excellent, down from 69% last week and below analyst expectations of 67%.

U.S. Soybeans were rated 69% in good-to-excellent condition by the USDA, down from 72% last week and below analyst expectations of 70%.

Advisory service Pro Farmer on Friday warned U.S. corn and soybean harvests may fall below previous forecasts.

Wheat was also supported by brisk export demand, with an international tender from Egypt to buy wheat closing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.45% 331.75 End-of-day quote.-14.44%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.10% 289.9 End-of-day quote.-3.23%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.89% 31.69 End-of-day quote.-8.21%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.23% 520.75 End-of-day quote.-6.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
08/24Corn at 6-week high on U.S.-China trade talks, crop condition
RE
08/24Corn hits over 1-month high as USDA report shows crop condition lags
RE
08/24GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/24USDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 24
DJ
08/24USDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 24
DJ
08/24USDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Condition/Progress-Aug 24
DJ
08/24Wheat Snaps Gaining Streak Amid Supply Concerns
DJ
08/24U.S. corn, soy futures rise on crop concerns; wheat sags from one-month peak
RE
08/24U.S. corn, soybeans firmer as concerns about crops rise
RE
08/23Corn rises for 2nd session on expectations of lower U.S. output
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group