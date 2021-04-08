Corn climbs on exports, ethanol

* Dry weather expected to slow U.S. spring wheat planting
* Corn supported by low ethanol stocks, continued exports
* Soy steady ahead of USDA supply and demand report
CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures climbed on
Thursday on export optimism and positioning ahead of the U.S.
Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report, out
on Friday, traders said.
Wheat gained as frigid temperatures across Europe and the
Black Sea region threatened crops. Soybeans were also firmer.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
added 19-1/4 cents to $5.79-3/4 per bushel.
Chicago wheat added 12-1/2 cents at $6.28-3/4 per
bushel. Soybeans rose 6-1/2 cents to $14.15-1/4 per
bushel.
Corn gained as the U.S. Energy Information Administration
reported ethanol stocks at the lowest since November and as rain
forecast for much of the U.S. Midwest threatened planting.
"We're only about a million gallons away from the October
lows, in terms of stocks of ethanol, going into summer driving
season," said Mike Zuzolo, president at Global Commodity
Analytics.
Export sales of 757,000 tonnes of old-crop corn were
reported by the USDA, down 5% from the week prior but in line
with trade estimates.
"I think there could be a little bump in the December
(contract) today with the thought that maybe we're not going to
get this thing off to as fast a start as we thought," said John
Zanker, market analyst at Risk Management Commodities.
Wheat rose as a cold spell this week in France, the European
Union's top wheat grower, brought record temperature lows for
April, tempering recent optimism about harvest prospects.
Soybeans struggled for direction ahead of the USDA's supply
and demand report, underpinned by tightening stockpiles but
capped by seasonally shifting exports.
The USDA reported net cancellations to old-crop U.S. soybean
sales in its weekly report, while Brazil's ANEC export
association said it expected a year-over-year jump in soy
shipments this month.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by
Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by
Will Dunham)