WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 04/20
659.75 USc   +1.15%
Corn climbs to 8-year high, soybeans up on U.S. weather worries

04/20/2021 | 10:47pm EDT
* Corn up for 3rd day, jumps to highest since June 2013

* Soybeans hover near last session's seven-year high

* Concerns planting delays in U.S. on adverse weather

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn climbed to its highest in nearly eight years on Wednesday, rising for a third straight session, underpinned by worries over cold weather hurting the newly planted U.S. crop.

Wheat rose for a second consecutive day, while soybeans advanced for a seventh session in a row.

"We think there is definitely a longer-term underlying bullish story, although the rally on the back of U.S. weather has come too early," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"There is plenty of time to get corn and beans in the ground."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $6.11-3/4 a bushel by 0227 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 2013 at $6.12-1/4 a bushel earlier in the session.

Soybeans were up 0.4% at $14.63-1/2 a bushel, having climbed on Tuesday to a June 2014 high of $14.71-1/2 a bushel. Wheat gained 0.5% at $6.64-3/4 a bushel.

Worries about cold weather slowing germination of the 2021 U.S. crop supported prices.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of 11 analysts showed Brazil's 2020/2021 total corn crop could reach a record 107.3 million tonnes, even as the country's second corn crop was planted outside the ideal climate window.

Tensions in related vegetable oil and biodiesel markets added to the strength in soybeans. Traders have sold two shipments of Ukrainian rapeseed this month to Canadian buyers, a highly unusual trade, market sources said.

Global commodity prices are expected to stay firm around current levels in 2021 after recovering in the first quarter buoyed by strong economic growth, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
