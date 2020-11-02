Corn declines on long liquidation, soy lower; wheat rallies

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Monday
as funds scaled back long positions and forecasts called for
optimal weather in the Midwest, where farmers are wrapping up
the harvest of corn and soybeans, analysts said.
Wheat futures turned higher, rallying on bargain-buying
after a six-session slide.
As of 12:44 p.m. CST (1844 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
December corn was down 2 cents at $3.96-1/2 per bushel.
January soybeans were down 5-1/4 cents at $10.51 a bushel
while CBOT December wheat was up 4 cents at $6.02-1/2 a
bushel.
Corn was vulnerable to long liquidation after speculators
had built up a massive net long position during a recent run-up
in prices to a 14-month high, with sentiment buoyed by
strong demand for corn from China.
"Forecasts for warm and dry weather over the Corn Belt over
the next six days, which will allow producers to finish corn and
soybean harvest in most areas, and the larger-than-expected net
long in corn futures ... pressured corn futures," said Dan
Cekander, president of DC Analysis.
Ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop
progress report due later on Monday, analysts surveyed by
Reuters on average expected the government to show the U.S. corn
harvest as 83% complete and the soybean harvest as 91% complete.
Improved weather for developing crops in South America also
weighed on prices.
"The market has lost impetus from the shrinking areas of
concern for South America crops," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Wheat futures were poised to close higher for the first time
in six sessions. Cekander noted forecasts for potentially
stressful cold temperatures in wheat areas of Russia, while
others said new COVID-19 lockdowns restricting restaurants and
food services could be supportive to wheat futures.
"Wheat tends to benefit from a shutdown, giving it a bounce
in early trade today," StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan
Suderman wrote in a client note.
