Corn drops 1% on ethanol demand concerns, improved weather

* Lower oil demand amid lockdowns to curb ethanol
consumption
* Improved South American weather adds pressure on corn,
beans
* Wheat drops to lowest in more than two weeks
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid 1% on
Monday, as lower oil consumption amid coronavirus lockdowns
raised concerns over demand for the grain-based fuel ethanol.
Wheat fell for a sixth consecutive session to its lowest
since mid-October while soybeans lost ground after closing
higher on Friday.
Improved weather in parts of South America also added
pressure on prices.
"The market has lost impetus from the shrinking areas of
concern for South America crops," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"And, positive momentum is also a bit shaky. South American
weather though remains a variable given the unusual weather
patterns created by La Nina."
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) gave up 1% at $3.94-1/2 a bushel, as of 0322 GMT,
after closing unchanged in the previous session.
Wheat was down 0.5% at $5.95-1/4 a bushel, after
hitting its lowest since Oct. 14 at $5.93 a bushel earlier in
the session and soybeans slid 0.8% at $10.47-3/4 a bushel.
Oil prices fell more than 3% on Monday on worries a swathe
of coronavirus lockdowns across Europe will weaken fuel demand,
while traders braced for turbulence during the U.S. presidential
election week.
Around 40% of U.S. corn is used in making ethanol, which
competes with fossil fuel for market share.
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 500,000 last week with
Europe crossing the bleak milestone of 10 million total
infections. The United Kingdom is grappling with more than
20,000 new cases a day while a record surge of U.S. cases is
killing up to 1,000 people a day.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday
confirmed private sales of 121,500 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to
unknown destinations.
Grain and oilseed prices have rallied in recent weeks amid
worries over weather across key exporting regions.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week ended Oct. 27, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, cut their net
long position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position
in soybeans.
"Speculators' overall optimism about Chicago-traded grains
and oilseeds rose last week to within striking distance of
record bullishness for any time of the year, and that largely
owed to strong buying in corn," Karen Braun, a market analyst
for Reuters, wrote in a column.
"But increasing pandemic fears and improving crop weather
went against bulls late in the week."
U.S. soybean crushers likely processed 5.140 million short
tons of soybeans in September, or 171.3 million bushels,
according to the average forecast of eight analysts surveyed by
Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
report.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)