Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 04/09
638.75 USc   +1.59%
04:45pCorn eases after USDA global stocks report
RE
03:10pWheat Higher as Global Supply Looks to Fall
DJ
01:30pCorn holds gains on tight supply ahead of USDA report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Corn eases after USDA global stocks report

04/09/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Corn end eight-year high as global stocks in line with expectations

* Brisk demand and weather risks in focus

* Wheat futures firm on tight stocks

* Soybeans fall on S. American production increase

CHICAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn ended lower on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture assessed global supply and demand within analyst estimates.

Wheat strengthened as global supply shrank on Chinese feed consumption, while soybeans eased on larger stocks in South America.

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade ended 2-1/2 cents lower at $5.77-1/4 per bushel, after reaching $5.95 in earlier trading.

CBOT wheat added 10 cents to $6.38-3/4 per bushel. CBOT soybeans fell 12-1/4 cents to $14.03 per bushel.

In its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported domestic corn stockpiles will fall to 1.352 billion bushels by Sept. 1, down from 1.502 billion bushels in its March outlook, but in line with analyst expectations.

"On the corn, a lot of this is already dialed into the market," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities.

Chinese imports have bolstered global demand. The country's agriculture ministry on Friday more than doubled its forecast of 2020/21 corn imports to 22 million tonnes, bringing it closer to market estimates.

Wheat gained as global stockpiles also fell to 295.52 million tonnes, compared to trade estimates of 301.59 million tonnes.

Soybeans fell on higher production from South America, as the USDA pegged Brazil's 2020/2021 crop at 136 million tonnes, above even Brazil's projection.

Traders said despite global stocks pressure, soybeans may see support from corn, as U.S. stocks for both commodities remain tight.

"It's going to be a fight between whether the beans pull down the corn and wheat or the corn and wheat pull up the beans, based upon those world numbers," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
04:45pCorn eases after USDA global stocks report
RE
03:10pWheat Higher as Global Supply Looks to Fall
DJ
01:30pCorn holds gains on tight supply ahead of USDA report
RE
01:03pU.S. says strong demand to cut corn supply; prices hit highest since June 201..
RE
12:19pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND  : Crop Summary - Apr 9
DJ
12:18pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND  : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Apr 9
DJ
12:18pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND  : World Wheat-Apr 9
DJ
12:18pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND  : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Apr 9
DJ
12:07pUSDA lowers corn stocks outlook as ethanol, export, feed demand rise
RE
06:59aMARKET CHATTER : South Korea to Remove Corn Tariffs, Import 25 Million Eggs to C..
MT
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ