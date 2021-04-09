Corn eases after USDA global stocks report

* Corn end eight-year high as global stocks in line with
expectations
* Brisk demand and weather risks in focus
* Wheat futures firm on tight stocks
* Soybeans fall on S. American production increase
CHICAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn ended lower on
Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture assessed global
supply and demand within analyst estimates.
Wheat strengthened as global supply shrank on Chinese feed
consumption, while soybeans eased on larger stocks in South
America.
The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
ended 2-1/2 cents lower at $5.77-1/4 per bushel, after
reaching $5.95 in earlier trading.
CBOT wheat added 10 cents to $6.38-3/4 per bushel.
CBOT soybeans fell 12-1/4 cents to $14.03 per bushel.
In its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand
Estimates report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported
domestic corn stockpiles will fall to 1.352 billion bushels by
Sept. 1, down from 1.502 billion bushels in its March outlook,
but in line with analyst expectations.
"On the corn, a lot of this is already dialed into the
market," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities.
Chinese imports have bolstered global demand. The country's
agriculture ministry on Friday more than doubled its forecast of
2020/21 corn imports to 22 million tonnes, bringing it closer to
market estimates.
Wheat gained as global stockpiles also fell to 295.52
million tonnes, compared to trade estimates of 301.59 million
tonnes.
Soybeans fell on higher production from South America, as
the USDA pegged Brazil's 2020/2021 crop at 136 million tonnes,
above even Brazil's projection.
Traders said despite global stocks pressure, soybeans may
see support from corn, as U.S. stocks for both commodities
remain tight.
"It's going to be a fight between whether the beans pull
down the corn and wheat or the corn and wheat pull up the beans,
based upon those world numbers," said Mike Zuzolo, president of
Global Commodity Analytics.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; additional
reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in
Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio)