Corn eases as U.S. harvest advances; USDA stocks data awaited

CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures declined on
Tuesday on expectations of rapid harvest progress this week,
analysts said.
Wheat futures also sagged while soybean futures were choppy,
paring losses as traders squared positions ahead of quarterly
stocks data due on Wednesday from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
As of 1:09 p.m. CDT (1809 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
December corn was down 2-1/4 cents at $3.64-1/2 per
bushel. December wheat was down 1-1/2 cents at $5.48-3/4 a
bushel and November soybeans were down 2 cents at
$9.94-1/4 a bushel.
Weather forecasts called for mostly dry conditions over the
next week in the U.S. Corn Belt, which should favor field work.
"We could be seeing rapid harvest progress pretty much
across the Corn Belt. We look for a big jump in harvesting
numbers next week," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with
Futures International in Chicago.
The USDA late Monday said the U.S. corn crop was 15%
harvested, behind the five-year average of 16%, while soybeans
were 20% harvested, ahead of the five-year average of 15%.
Traders also noted a slowdown in export demand from China, a
big buyer of U.S. soybeans and corn over the last month.
"U.S. export developments are a little quieter this week, so
that is another reason for the downward pressure," Reilly said.
The USDA on Wednesday is scheduled to report on the amount
of U.S. grain and soy stored on and off farms as of Sept. 1, a
quarterly report that has a history of jolting CBOT futures
markets.
Ahead of the report, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average
expected the USDA to report Sept. 1 corn stocks at 2.250 billion
bushels, which would be the largest Sept. 1 figure since 2017.
For soybeans, the average estimate of 576 million bushels
would be the second-largest Sept. 1 soy figure on record, but
down from a peak of 909 million bushels a year earlier.
The USDA on Wednesday will also update its estimates of U.S.
2020 wheat production.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Additional reporting by Gus
Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by
Uttaresh.V, Mark Potter and Grant McCool)