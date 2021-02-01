Corn falls from 7-1/2 year highs after U.S. sales to China

* Corn, soybeans lower despite strong exports
* Wheat falls even as Russia expands export tax
CHICAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures climbed to
7-1/2 year highs on Monday before backsliding, supported by
massive U.S. corn sales to China last week.
Soybeans fell despite a slow Brazilian harvest that could
impact exports, while wheat followed soy lower.
Chicago Board of Trade most active corn fell 4-1/2
cents to $5.42-1/2 per bushel at 11:07 a.m. (1707 GMT), after
touching $5.55-3/4, its highest since June 2013.
Soybeans slid 14-3/4 cents to $13.55-3/4 per bushel.
Wheat dropped 15 cents to $6.48 per bushel.
The U.S. Agriculture Department confirmed private sales of
125,730 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico and another 110,000 tonnes
to Japan on Monday morning, for delivery in the 2020/21
marketing year.
That was on top of corn sales last week to China totaling
3.74 million tonnes, one of the largest U.S. corn export sales
weeks on record.
"The buying from China last week confirmed that prices are
not too high," said Terry Roggensack, agriculture research
specialist at Hightower Report. "It pencils out for them to buy
a lot of corn from us."
Soybeans pulled back, despite continued supply pressures.
"Most of the fundamentals are good," said Joe Vaclavik,
president of Standard Grain. "It's run-of-the-mill volatility."
Potential soybean harvest delays or even crop damage from
unwelcome rain in Brazil have supported the U.S. soybean market
because they could delay the influx of new supplies on to the
world market.
"The Brazil soybean shipment schedule for February is huge,"
Roggensack said. "Anything goes wrong and we've got a problem
for beans."
Wheat followed soybeans lower, though it was supported by
the Russian government's consideration of an additional tax on
the wheat it ships abroad, beginning June 1.
"We've got this man-made supply disruption in Russia,"
Vaclavik said. "That could steer some additional wheat business
to the U.S., but it's also a deal that could be ended with a
stroke of a pen."
(Reporting by Will Dunham)