Corn firms, on course for weekly loss of 1%

CANBERRA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher
on Friday but the grain was poised to record weekly losses of 1%
amid forecasts for bigger global supplies than previous
expected.
Soybeans edged higher as the oilseed shrugged off
expectations for a bumper South American production, while wheat
was on course to post weekly losses of 1%.
The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
were up 0.4% at $5.43-1/4 a bushel by 0226 GMT, having
gained 1.2% in the previous session.
Corn had fallen more than 4% earlier this week, and analysts
said the market is less bullish amid signs U.S. export demand is
slowing.
"Consolidation that perhaps suggests the looser longs have
been shaken out for now. U.S. export sales were solid over the
past week but not startlingly so," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Corn, however, is on course to notch its first weekly
decline in three after the USDA disappointed traders with a
smaller-than-expected reduction in U.S. corn stocks despite the
massive recent export sales to China.
The most-active wheat futures were unchanged at
$6.33-1/4 a bushel after closing 2.2% lower in the previous
session.
Wheat is down 1.2% for the week, their second consecutive
weekly loss.
The most-active soybean futures were up 0.1% at
$13.68-1/2 a bushel after closing 1% higher in the previous
session.
Soybeans are little changed for the week after edging lower
in the previous week.
Soybean production in Brazil will reach a record 133.817
million tonnes, the country's agricultural statistics agency,
Conab, predicted. It pegged Brazil's total corn crop at 105.482
million tonnes, 3.169 million tonnes above its January forecast.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)