Corn hits 14-month high, soybeans gain on further exports

* Soybeans see modest rise on Chinese buying
* Corn gains on Dalian futures, delayed South American
planting
CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on
Thursday to 14-month highs as soaring Chinese corn markets offer
greater export potential for the U.S. grain, traders said.
Wheat climbed as dryness across Russia and Argentina
threatened wheat production prospects, and soybeans cautiously
rose as the market weighed continued exports against South
American rain forecasts.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
gained 6 cents to $4.02-1/2 a bushel by 12:08 p.m. (1708
GMT), after climbing to $4.03-3/4, the highest since Aug. 12,
2019.
CBOT wheat added 16-1/2 cents to $6.13-1/4 a bushel
and soybeans rose 3-3/4 cents to $10.60 a bushel.
China's Dalian corn futures market rose to
six-year highs on Wednesday, creating hope that the country will
renew purchases of U.S. corn.
"China can import corn and make a profit," said Don Roose,
president of U.S. Commodities, noting the country would need to
lift tariffs first.
Meanwhile, dryness across Russia's wheat-producing regions
added to emergence concerns in the drought-stricken U.S. Plains,
lifting CBOT wheat futures.
"If they get a rain it may come up, but I’ve been talking to
clients that say, it’s too far along," said Jeff French, risk
management specialist with Top Third Ag Marketing. "There’s just
no relief in sight."
Argentina's Rosario grains exchange lowered its estimate of
the South American country's soon-to-be-harvested 2020/21 wheat
crop to 17 million tonnes, from 18 million previously, citing
dryness and frosts.
Global wheat demand remains strong, with Jordan tendering to
buy 120,000 tonnes of wheat, while Japan bought 87,110 tonnes of
wheat from the United States and Canada.
Soybeans grappled with competing forces as supportive export
demand from China outweighed pressure from harvest selling by
U.S. farmers and rains in South America that improved conditions
for newly planted crops.
"They’re kind of canceling each other out, with a bias to
the upside," said Roose. "Chinese buying underneath the market
supports us, along with fund buying. The market is capped on
beans by improved weather."
The USDA reported another 261,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean
sales to China Thursday morning.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper, additional reporting by
Naveen Thukral and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)