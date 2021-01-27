Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Corn hits 2-week high on China demand, soybeans rise as rains disrupt Brazil harvest

01/27/2021 | 12:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Corn hits highest since Jan. 13, up for third session

* Soybeans up for 3rd day on Brazil soy harvest worries

* Wheat advances on Russia's higher export tax plan

HANOI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Wednesday to a two-week high as China's purchase of U.S. supplies of the grain hit the highest level since July, while rains disrupting harvest in Brazil lent soybeans some support.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn contract climbed as much as 1.4% to $5.39-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Jan. 13, and was on track to post a third straight session of gain.

"The near-term underlying bullish sentiment is still very much in place. We still have two to three months at least before we have confirmation that the new crop of global grain or oilseed will be adequate," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities.

"Until then, the market is likely to continue upwards, with China demand as the key driver... unless China ends up having a real issue with the African swine fever."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday the biggest corn sale since July of 1.36 million tonnes to China, the world's second-largest consumer of the grain behind Japan.

New strains of the African swine fever identified in Chinese pig farms, though not deadly to the animals, have still caused a reduction in healthy newborn piglets, potentially threatening demand for animal feed in the world's largest pork producer.

Soybean prices rose for a third straight session and hit a level unseen since Jan. 21 at $13.85 a bushel, with worries about the Brazilian soy harvest underpinning the market.

Rains disrupted harvest in Brazilian soybean-growing areas, slowing down field work in the world's largest soy producer and potentially delaying planting of the country's second corn crop.

Wheat was up 0.5% at $6.68-1/4 a bushel by 0430 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 21 of $6.70-3/4 a bushel earlier in the session, on plans of higher export tax by major producer Russia.

Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, said on Tuesday it had formally approved a proposal to impose a higher export tax on wheat from March 1 in another push to curb a rise in domestic food prices triggered by the COVID-19 crisis. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 4.06% 532.25 End-of-day quote.5.68%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.02% 6.5098 Delayed Quote.4.64%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.65% 436.7 End-of-day quote.-2.95%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.26% 43.91 End-of-day quote.-0.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.16% 74.794 Delayed Quote.1.94%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.58% 665.25 End-of-day quote.1.25%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
12:11aCorn hits 2-week high on China demand, soybeans rise as rains disrupt Brazil ..
RE
01/26Corn hits 2-week high on China demand, Brazil rains support soybeans
RE
01/26Corn soars 4% on fresh sales to China; soy, wheat also climb
RE
01/26Corn Futures Climb Following Large Chinese Export Purchase
DJ
01/26Corn soars 4% on fresh sales to China; soy, wheat also climb
RE
01/26Argentine soy, corn weather improving but a dry February could hurt yields
RE
01/26Soybeans, corn retreat as LatAm rains ease supply woes
RE
01/25Soybeans, corn rise slightly even as rains in South America weigh
RE
01/25GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
01/25Soybean Futures Turn Higher as Funds Return Amid Strong Fundamentals
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ