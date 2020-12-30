Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 12/30
640.75 USc   +3.60%
Corn hits 6-1/2-year high as Argentina limits exports

12/30/2020 | 11:52pm EST
SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures extended gains on Thursday to hit their highest in 6-1/2 years, after major exporter Argentina said it would restrict shipments and as dry weather continued to threaten harvests in the country.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) extended gains into a 13th session. It rose 1% to $4.79 a bushel by 0440 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 2014 earlier in the session.

The contract, up 12.4% on-month, was headed for its best month since May 2019. It was up 23.5% for the year and set for its biggest annual gain in a decade.

Argentina's agriculture ministry announced on Wednesday that the country would suspend sales of corn for exports until Feb. 28 to ensure ample domestic food supplies in signs of tightening global food supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the most-active soybean contract rose for a third straight session, hitting a 6-1/2-year high, up 0.9% at $13.12-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean prices, which were earlier driven by labour strikes in Argentina, are on track to post their strongest monthly gain in 4-1/2 years, up 12.3% in December, and have gained 37.4% for the year, the most since 2007.

Argentine soymeal and soyoil factories went back into production on Wednesday after a 20-day strike by oilseed workers was ended late the night before by a new wage contract for the coming year, union and industry sources said.

The deal, following a more than 10-hour negotiation session hosted by the Labor Ministry on Tuesday, includes a two-part 25% increase in salaries from January to August. Increases for the rest of the year are to be determined by the inflation rate.

Wheat prices however slid lower after touching six-year highs on Wednesday, and was last down 0.4% at $6.38-1/4 a bushel. The contract is also set to record its strongest monthly gain since May 2019 of nearly 10%, and is up 14.3% for the year.

Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has purchased optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday, with Jan. 5 as the tender deadline.

The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 82,325 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said. It was bought in two consignments for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast in 2021.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.82% 474.5 End-of-day quote.20.18%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.09% 103.4277 Delayed Quote.53.37%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.42% 42.66 End-of-day quote.23.17%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 84.14 Delayed Quote.40.36%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.60% 640.75 End-of-day quote.10.69%
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
