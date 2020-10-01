Corn hits 7-month top on tightening U.S. stocks; soy turns down

CHICAGO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures climbed to a
seven-month peak on Thursday, boosted by bullish government data
indicating domestic stocks were smaller than expected, traders
said.
However, soybean futures turned lower and corn pared gains
under pressure from an influx of grain sales by farmers who
seized on the rally. Wheat futures declined.
"We are holding together reasonably well despite the big
pickup in farmer selling. We had a number of soybean plants
yesterday reduce their basis, and corn movement yesterday was
described as very brisk," said Rich Feltes, vice president for
research with R.J. O'Brien.
As of 12:58 p.m CDT (1758 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
December corn was up 3 cents at $3.82 per bushel after
reaching $3.85-1/2, its highest level since March 4.
CBOT November soybeans were down 1-1/2 cents at $10.22
a bushel while December wheat was down 7-1/2 cents at
$5.70-1/2 a bushel.
Corn futures drew support from larger-than-expected weekly
export sales, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting
more than 2 million tonnes sold in the week to Sept. 24. Weekly
soybean export sales also exceeded expectations at nearly 2.6
million tonnes.
Traders continued digesting Wednesday's quarterly stocks
report in which the USDA reported smaller-than-expected Sept. 1
stockpiles of U.S. corn, soy and wheat.
On a bearish note, Argentina, the world's biggest supplier
of soy products, plans to temporarily cut soybean and soymeal
export taxes to help stimulate export revenue, a local industry
source said.
But some analysts questioned whether such a move would
succeed in bringing more Argentine soy to the market.
"There has been talk about this for the last month ... it is
pretty much in line with previous rumors," Terry Reilly, senior
analyst with Futures International, said of the Argentine plans.
Wheat futures fell on profit-taking a day after the CBOT
December contract hit an eight-month high on the USDA's
smaller-than-expected estimates of U.S. wheat production and
stocks.
However, the market had underlying support from concerns
about crop weather in key production regions, including dryness
in Russia and Argentina.
