Corn hits 8-day high on brisk U.S. exports

* USDA pegs corn export inspections at 2 million tonnes
* Wheat falls, soybeans hold steady
CANBERRA, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged
higher on Tuesday to notch an eight-day peak after a U.S.
government report showed that export demand for the grain
remained high.
Soybeans held steady, while wheat edged lower.
The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
were up 0.3% at $5.51-1/4 a bushel by 0332 GMT, near the
session peak of $5.52-1/2 a bushel - the highest since March 8.
Corn gained 1.9% in the previous session.
"Prices are being bolstered by a faster pace of U.S. export
clearance," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
A weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report showed corn
export inspections of 2.204 million tonnes, up from 1.673
million tonnes in the prior week. That topped analysts'
expectations, which ranged from 1.2 million to 1.9 million
tonnes.
The most active wheat futures were down 0.4% at
$6.42-1/2 a bushel, having closed 1% higher on Monday.
Egypt, the second-largest buyer of Russian wheat after
Turkey, bought 360,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat last week.
Russia imposed high wheat export tax from March 1, and the pace
of its exports is down sharply.
The most active soybean futures were steady at
$14.19-3/4 a bushel, having closed 0.4% firmer on Monday.
The U.S. soybean crush was well below trade expectations in
February, sinking to the lowest in 17 months, according to data
released by the National Oilseed Processors Association on
Monday.
(Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)