Corn moves higher, anticipating strong demand

* Corn turns higher after early declines
* Market watching for more China imports, USDA forecast
revisions
* Soybeans climb after two days of correction
CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures traded
higher on Wednesday after easing earlier in the day as traders
anticipated strong export sales would continue.
Soybeans also moved higher, while wheat fell as global
markets grappled with ample supplies and the impact of Russia's
export tax.
Attention was also turning to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report on Feb. 9 to see
how the USDA factors in last week's multi-million tonne sales of
U.S. corn to China.
The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
were up 6 cents at $5.49 per bushel by 11:45 a.m. (1718
GMT)
CBOT soybean futures gained 12 cents to $13.66-3/4 per
bushel, while CBOT wheat shed 1/2 cent to $6.44-1/4 per
bushel.
The USDA's weekly export sales report, due Thursday morning,
is expected to show record corn sales, but much of that could
already be factored into the market, said Tom Fritz, commodity
broker at EFG Group.
"Corn sales have been advertised, given the daily
announcements we saw a week ago," he said. "I think all eyes are
waiting on the USDA next Tuesday," he added, referring to the
monthly report.
The USDA could tighten its forecast of U.S. soybean ending
stocks in that report, despite a lack of daily sales notices,
said John Zanker, market analyst at Risk Management Commodities,
noting that soybean futures could still climb higher.
"I'll be surprised if we don’t go back and see those highs.
That may get started next week if the USDA lowers that
carry-out," he said.
Grain markets remained underpinned by risks to South
American supply.
Argentine agricultural exports were disrupted on Wednesday
as truckers blocked roads around the Buenos Aires ports of Bahia
Blanca and Quequen and authorities cleared roads near the
country's main export hub of Rosario.
In Brazil, a rain-hampered start to the soybean harvest was
also raising doubts about how soon Brazilian exports will be
available to help meet Chinese demand.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by
Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)