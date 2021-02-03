Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 02/02
644.75 USc   -0.96%
01:07pCorn moves higher, anticipating strong demand
RE
10:45aAlto Ingredients' Illinois Corn Processing Facility Receives ICH Q7 Certification
MT
03:13aChina's appetite for barley sucks in French and Canadian new crop
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Corn moves higher, anticipating strong demand

02/03/2021 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Corn turns higher after early declines

* Market watching for more China imports, USDA forecast revisions

* Soybeans climb after two days of correction

CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures traded higher on Wednesday after easing earlier in the day as traders anticipated strong export sales would continue.

Soybeans also moved higher, while wheat fell as global markets grappled with ample supplies and the impact of Russia's export tax.

Attention was also turning to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report on Feb. 9 to see how the USDA factors in last week's multi-million tonne sales of U.S. corn to China.

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 6 cents at $5.49 per bushel by 11:45 a.m. (1718 GMT)

CBOT soybean futures gained 12 cents to $13.66-3/4 per bushel, while CBOT wheat shed 1/2 cent to $6.44-1/4 per bushel.

The USDA's weekly export sales report, due Thursday morning, is expected to show record corn sales, but much of that could already be factored into the market, said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group.

"Corn sales have been advertised, given the daily announcements we saw a week ago," he said. "I think all eyes are waiting on the USDA next Tuesday," he added, referring to the monthly report.

The USDA could tighten its forecast of U.S. soybean ending stocks in that report, despite a lack of daily sales notices, said John Zanker, market analyst at Risk Management Commodities, noting that soybean futures could still climb higher.

"I'll be surprised if we don’t go back and see those highs. That may get started next week if the USDA lowers that carry-out," he said.

Grain markets remained underpinned by risks to South American supply.

Argentine agricultural exports were disrupted on Wednesday as truckers blocked roads around the Buenos Aires ports of Bahia Blanca and Quequen and authorities cleared roads near the country's main export hub of Rosario.

In Brazil, a rain-hampered start to the soybean harvest was also raising doubts about how soon Brazilian exports will be available to help meet Chinese demand. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
01:07pCorn moves higher, anticipating strong demand
RE
10:45aAlto Ingredients' Illinois Corn Processing Facility Receives ICH Q7 Certifica..
MT
03:13aChina's appetite for barley sucks in French and Canadian new crop
RE
02/02Corn extends losses; Chinese demand keeps prices near 2013 peak
RE
02/02Mounting stockpiles show China corn users prepared to pay up for supply secur..
RE
02/02Corn edges lower, strong export demand caps losses
RE
02/02Mexican corn imports to dip 9% this year, government forecasts
RE
02/02Tata Consumer Products to Acquire Indian Snacks Company for $21 Million
MT
02/02Corn falls after six-session gain
RE
02/02Corn Falls as Chinese Buyers Take a Break
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ