Corn rallies to 7-1/2 year high ahead of monthly USDA report

* Traders expect USDA to cut crop supply view in monthly
report
* Brazil rains seen stalling soy harvest, corn planting
* Frigid weather in U.S. grain belt lifts wheat
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rallied to a
7-1/2 year peak on Monday on buying ahead of a monthly U.S.
government crop report that is expected to show supplies of the
grain tightening amid robust demand.
Soybean and wheat futures also advanced in anticipation of
the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report scheduled for
release during the trading session on Tuesday.
Adverse weather in key crop production areas offered
additional strength, along with a weaker U.S. dollar and
spillover support from higher crude oil and equities markets.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to make further
cuts to its end-of-season supply outlooks on Tuesday for corn,
soybeans and wheat, while also trimming its harvest views for
Brazilian and Argentine corn and soy.
"We're got a USDA report tomorrow and the trade has some
pretty bullish expectations," said Ted Seifried, chief ag market
strategist at Zaner Group.
Wheat futures drew some additional support from potentially
crop-damaging cold across the U.S. wheat belt, while rains in
parts of Brazil stoked concerns about delays in harvesting the
soybean crop and planting corn in its wake.
Demand, meanwhile, remains robust, particularly from China.
The world's top commodity importer has already purchased record
volumes of U.S. soybeans and recently made its largest U.S. corn
purchases on record.
The USDA on Monday reported stronger-than-expected corn
export inspections last week, while soybean inspections were
near the high end of trade forecasts.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) March corn futures were
up 16 cents at $5.64-1/2 a bushel at 12:52 p.m. CST (1852 GMT)
after peaking at $5.65-3/4, the highest for a most-active
contract since June 28, 2013.
March soybeans gained 21 cents to $13.87-3/4 a bushel,
while CBOT March wheat rose 13 cents to $6.54-1/4 a
bushel.
