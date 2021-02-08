Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Corn rallies to 7-1/2 year high ahead of monthly USDA report

02/08/2021 | 02:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Traders expect USDA to cut crop supply view in monthly report

* Brazil rains seen stalling soy harvest, corn planting

* Frigid weather in U.S. grain belt lifts wheat (Rewrites throughout with U.S. market open, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from HAMBURG)

CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rallied to a 7-1/2 year peak on Monday on buying ahead of a monthly U.S. government crop report that is expected to show supplies of the grain tightening amid robust demand.

Soybean and wheat futures also advanced in anticipation of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report scheduled for release during the trading session on Tuesday.

Adverse weather in key crop production areas offered additional strength, along with a weaker U.S. dollar and spillover support from higher crude oil and equities markets.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to make further cuts to its end-of-season supply outlooks on Tuesday for corn, soybeans and wheat, while also trimming its harvest views for Brazilian and Argentine corn and soy.

"We're got a USDA report tomorrow and the trade has some pretty bullish expectations," said Ted Seifried, chief ag market strategist at Zaner Group.

Wheat futures drew some additional support from potentially crop-damaging cold across the U.S. wheat belt, while rains in parts of Brazil stoked concerns about delays in harvesting the soybean crop and planting corn in its wake.

Demand, meanwhile, remains robust, particularly from China. The world's top commodity importer has already purchased record volumes of U.S. soybeans and recently made its largest U.S. corn purchases on record.

The USDA on Monday reported stronger-than-expected corn export inspections last week, while soybean inspections were near the high end of trade forecasts.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) March corn futures were up 16 cents at $5.64-1/2 a bushel at 12:52 p.m. CST (1852 GMT) after peaking at $5.65-3/4, the highest for a most-active contract since June 28, 2013.

March soybeans gained 21 cents to $13.87-3/4 a bushel, while CBOT March wheat rose 13 cents to $6.54-1/4 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Jane Merriman and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.27% 548.5 End-of-day quote.13.33%
CST GROUP LIMITED 11.48% 2.04 End-of-day quote.10.87%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.45% 106.2424 Delayed Quote.3.01%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.22% 6.4765 Delayed Quote.1.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.63% 60.28 Delayed Quote.14.24%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.55% 430.7 End-of-day quote.-0.90%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.42% 44.75 End-of-day quote.3.07%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.38% 88.16 Delayed Quote.4.45%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.59% 641.25 End-of-day quote.0.12%
WTI 0.56% 57.718 Delayed Quote.17.30%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
08:03aCorn rallies to 7-1/2 year high ahead of monthly USDA report
RE
04:59aArgentine oilseed crushers ease tax hike fears with deal; farmers still 'dism..
RE
02:53aProtesting Indian farmers to call in reinforcements during harvest season
RE
02/07Magnit's In-House Production Manufactures Record-Breaking 310,000 Tonnes of P..
DJ
02/07Soybeans rebound on hopes of strong demand, corn near 2013 high
RE
02/07Corn inches higher, lingers near 2013 high on Chinese demand
RE
02/05LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/05GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/05Soybeans end lower, after rising on demand optimism
RE
02/05Wheat Rises on Livestock Producers' Need for Feed
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ