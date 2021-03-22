Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Corn rebounds on strong Chinese demand, South American weather concerns

03/22/2021 | 11:55pm EDT
* Market concerned about corn planting delays

* Strong Chinese demand supports corn

* Soybeans firm, wheat edges lower

CANBERRA, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher on Tuesday, as strong Chinese demand for U.S. supplies and concerns over the weather in South America supported gains.

Soybeans extended gains for a third consecutive session, while wheat edged lower.

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.4% at $5.51 a bushel by 0335 GMT, after closing 1.6% lower on Monday.

Analysts said concerns about supply amid soaring Chinese demand was underpinning the prices.

"Brazil's second corn crop planting will be clearly delayed, and in some cases, very delayed," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed 800,000 tonnes in additional U.S. corn sales to China, taking the total sales to nearly 3.9 million tonnes.

The most active soybean futures were up 0.3% at $14.22-1/2 a bushel, after ending steady in the previous session.

China's soybean imports from Brazil fell sharply in the first two months of 2021 compared with the same period last year, customs data showed on Saturday, as rain delayed some shipments from the top exporter.

Traders are also awaiting the USDA's report on quarterly stocks and annual planting intentions due on March 31.

The most active wheat futures were down 0.2% at $6.26-1/4 a bushel, after closing flat on Monday.

Wheat is under pressure, as supply concerns in major producing regions evaporate.

Black Sea wheat production is at the forefront of traders minds right now, with favourable weather in Ukraine set to drive grain production to 75 million tonnes this year.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
