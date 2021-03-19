Corn rebounds on technicals, more sales to China; soybeans also gain

* USDA reports more corn sales to China, nearly 3.9 mln T in
week
* Corn, soybeans bounce after Thursday losses
* Wheat weak on improving U.S. crop, eyes big Russia harvest
CHICAGO, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures
rebounded on Friday in an end-of-week technical and bargain
buying bounce from steep losses the previous day.
Corn received an additional boost from the U.S. Agriculture
Department's (USDA) confirmation of large sales to China for a
fourth straight day, lifting the market to its first weekly gain
in three weeks.
Wheat, however, slid for a third straight session and
touched its lowest point of 2021 as improving winter crop
conditions in the U.S. Plains and signs of a
larger-than-anticipated Russian harvest weighed on prices.
Grain traders continue to monitor crop weather in South
America, as well as high-level talks between the United States
and China this week, as they look ahead to crucial USDA spring
plantings and stocks data due at the end of the month.
"We're seeing some technical buying, and there's very strong
fundamental news in corn with the export sales this week. But
there's also concern that the U.S.-China talks are not going
very well," said Brian Hoops, president of brokerage Midwest
Market Solutions.
In a fourth straight daily sales announcement, the USDA
reported 800,000 tonnes in additional U.S. corn sales to China
on Friday, taking total sales confirmed this week to nearly 3.9
million tonnes.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) May corn jumped 11-1/4
cents to $5.57-3/4 a bushel and posted a weekly gain of 3.5%.
May soybean futures added 24 cents to $14.16-1/4 a
bushel and posted their fifth weekly gain in six weeks.
CBOT May wheat fell 3-1/2 cents to $6.27 a bushel
after sinking to a low of $6.21-3/4, its lowest since Dec. 30.
Wheat dropped by 1.8% in the week in a third consecutive weekly
decline.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore
Editing by Susan Fenton and Marguerita Choy)