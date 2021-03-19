Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Corn rebounds on technicals, more sales to China; soybeans also gain

03/19/2021 | 03:58pm EDT
* USDA reports more corn sales to China, nearly 3.9 mln T in week

* Corn, soybeans bounce after Thursday losses

* Wheat weak on improving U.S. crop, eyes big Russia harvest

CHICAGO, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures rebounded on Friday in an end-of-week technical and bargain buying bounce from steep losses the previous day.

Corn received an additional boost from the U.S. Agriculture Department's (USDA) confirmation of large sales to China for a fourth straight day, lifting the market to its first weekly gain in three weeks.

Wheat, however, slid for a third straight session and touched its lowest point of 2021 as improving winter crop conditions in the U.S. Plains and signs of a larger-than-anticipated Russian harvest weighed on prices.

Grain traders continue to monitor crop weather in South America, as well as high-level talks between the United States and China this week, as they look ahead to crucial USDA spring plantings and stocks data due at the end of the month.

"We're seeing some technical buying, and there's very strong fundamental news in corn with the export sales this week. But there's also concern that the U.S.-China talks are not going very well," said Brian Hoops, president of brokerage Midwest Market Solutions.

In a fourth straight daily sales announcement, the USDA reported 800,000 tonnes in additional U.S. corn sales to China on Friday, taking total sales confirmed this week to nearly 3.9 million tonnes.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) May corn jumped 11-1/4 cents to $5.57-3/4 a bushel and posted a weekly gain of 3.5%.

May soybean futures added 24 cents to $14.16-1/4 a bushel and posted their fifth weekly gain in six weeks.

CBOT May wheat fell 3-1/2 cents to $6.27 a bushel after sinking to a low of $6.21-3/4, its lowest since Dec. 30. Wheat dropped by 1.8% in the week in a third consecutive weekly decline.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Susan Fenton and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
