Corn rises for 2nd session on expectations of lower U.S. output

* Corn gains after Pro Farmer tour cuts output estimate
* Soybeans struggle as U.S. weather seen turning crop
friendly
SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose for
a second consecutive session on Monday as forecast of lower U.S.
production by a widely watched crop-tour underpinned prices.
Soybeans were under pressure on outlook for rain in some dry
regions of the U.S. crop belt, while wheat slid after last
week's 7% jump.
"U.S. storm damage and Chinese demand are supporting corn
prices," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at
National Australia Bank in Melbourne. "But we have lower demand
for ethanol which will limit the upside potential."
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
rose 0.7% to $3.42-3/4 a bushel by 0233 GMT.
Soybeans were marginally down at $9.04-1/2 a bushel
and wheat slid 0.2% to $5.34 a bushel.
Advisory service Pro Farmer projected U.S. corn and soybean
harvests will be below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
(USDA) forecasts, with a corn crop of 14.820 billion bushels
based on an average yield of 177.5 bushels per acre and a
soybean crop of 4.362 billion bushels based on an average yield
of 52.5 bushels per acre.
Tropical storms in the U.S. Gulf offered hope for
much-needed rain in parts of the Midwest, a major growing region
for corn and soybeans.
Exporters sold 405,000 tonnes of new crop corn and 400,000
tonnes of new crop soybeans for delivery to China, as well as
368,000 tonnes of soybeans bound for unknown destinations,
according to the USDA.
Dry weather and storm damage across the U.S. Midwest coupled
with strong U.S. export demand sparked speculators' biggest
buying week in Chicago-traded grains and oilseeds in more than a
year, and soybeans led the charge, Karen Braun, a market analyst
for Reuters, wrote in a column.
When combining their moves in CBOT corn, wheat, soybeans and
products, and Kansas City and Minneapolis wheat through Aug. 18,
investors bought 201,537 futures and options contracts on the
net, the most for a week since June 4, 2019.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)