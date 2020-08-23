Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/21
527.25 USc   +1.49%
08/23Corn rises for 2nd session on expectations of lower U.S. output
RE
08/23Corn edge higher on lower output estimates by Pro Farmer
RE
08/21GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNews

Corn rises for 2nd session on expectations of lower U.S. output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 11:04pm EDT

* Corn gains after Pro Farmer tour cuts output estimate

* Soybeans struggle as U.S. weather seen turning crop friendly

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose for a second consecutive session on Monday as forecast of lower U.S. production by a widely watched crop-tour underpinned prices.

Soybeans were under pressure on outlook for rain in some dry regions of the U.S. crop belt, while wheat slid after last week's 7% jump.

"U.S. storm damage and Chinese demand are supporting corn prices," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne. "But we have lower demand for ethanol which will limit the upside potential."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.7% to $3.42-3/4 a bushel by 0233 GMT.

Soybeans were marginally down at $9.04-1/2 a bushel and wheat slid 0.2% to $5.34 a bushel.

Advisory service Pro Farmer projected U.S. corn and soybean harvests will be below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) forecasts, with a corn crop of 14.820 billion bushels based on an average yield of 177.5 bushels per acre and a soybean crop of 4.362 billion bushels based on an average yield of 52.5 bushels per acre.

Tropical storms in the U.S. Gulf offered hope for much-needed rain in parts of the Midwest, a major growing region for corn and soybeans.

Exporters sold 405,000 tonnes of new crop corn and 400,000 tonnes of new crop soybeans for delivery to China, as well as 368,000 tonnes of soybeans bound for unknown destinations, according to the USDA.

Dry weather and storm damage across the U.S. Midwest coupled with strong U.S. export demand sparked speculators' biggest buying week in Chicago-traded grains and oilseeds in more than a year, and soybeans led the charge, Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters, wrote in a column.

When combining their moves in CBOT corn, wheat, soybeans and products, and Kansas City and Minneapolis wheat through Aug. 18, investors bought 201,537 futures and options contracts on the net, the most for a week since June 4, 2019. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.77% 327 End-of-day quote.-15.67%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.36% 289.8 End-of-day quote.-2.03%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.49% 527.25 End-of-day quote.-5.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
08/23Corn rises for 2nd session on expectations of lower U.S. output
RE
08/23Corn edge higher on lower output estimates by Pro Farmer
RE
08/21GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/21Corn gains as Iowa yields falter on storm damage
RE
08/21Wheat Up for Third Consecutive Day
DJ
08/21Chances of record U.S. corn crop shriveled post storm, Pro Farmer says after ..
RE
08/21Corn steady as Iowa yields falter on storm damage
RE
08/20Soybeans, corn set for 2nd week of gains; U.S. crop outlook weighs
RE
08/20Soybeans edge higher, sagging export demand caps gains
RE
08/20GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group