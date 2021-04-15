Corn set for third weekly gain, soybeans eye best week in six

* Corn adds 2.4% this week, soybeans up as tightening world
supplies support
* Wheat rises for 2nd week on adverse U.S. weather
SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged
higher on Friday and the market was on track for a third
consecutive weekly gain, as adverse U.S. weather and strong
global demand raised concerns over supplies.
Soybeans were poised for their biggest weekly gain in over a
month, while wheat was up for a second week in a row.
"There have been some concerns over the U.S. weather but it
is too early to get worried as planting has just started," a
Singapore-based trader said.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) has gained 2.4% so far this week. The market was up
0.2% at $5.91 a bushel, as of 0346 GMT.
Soybeans have added more than 1% this week, while
wheat has gained 2.6%.
Corn prices have climbed to multi-year highs on expectations
of lower U.S. planting and cold weather in the United States.
However, high prices are prompting farmers to sell while
curbing demand.
The strength in corn triggered some selling in the physical
market after it hit targets that farmers had set with grain
dealers.
China's wheat feeding to pigs and poultry has dented demand
for alternate feeds and clouded the market outlook for soybean
meal and other key ingredients used by the country's massive
feed sector, analysts and traders said.
Chinese feed producers have sharply raised wheat purchases
in the past several months to replace corn, which has rallied by
more than a third in the past year to a rare premium over wheat
following a drop in corn output and state stockpiles last
season.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture report that showed weekly
export sales of corn fell below market expectations.
The U.S. soybean crush rebounded in March from a 17-month
low the previous month, but the processing pace fell short of
most trade estimates, according to data released by the National
Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Thursday.
NOPA members, who handle about 95% of all soybeans processed
in the United States, crushed 177.984 million bushels of
soybeans last month. That was up from 155.158 million bushels in
February but below the March 2020 crush of 181.374 million
bushels, which was a record high for the month.
Dry weather and a cold surge expected next week pose risk of
damage to the wheat crop in the southern U.S. Plains.
Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday raised its monthly
forecast for soft wheat exports from the European Union and
Britain in the 2020/21 season by 200,000 tonnes to 25.4 million
tonnes, adding pressure on its low ending-stock forecast.
Investment funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, wheat,
soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, traders said.
They were net sellers of corn.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Krishna Chandra Eluri)