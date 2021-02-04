Corn slips after hitting 7-1/2-year high, buoyed by Chinese demand

* Corn hits highest since June 2013
* U.S. export, supply-demand data awaited for China update
* Lower Brazil corn crop estimate adds to South America concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures ended lower on Thursday after
hitting a 7-1/2-year high, supported by the U.S. Agriculture Department's
confirmation of strong Chinese demand.
Soybeans closed higher on strong weekly export sales as traders weighed rain
delays to Brazil's harvest. Wheat fell, despite weekly export sales at the high
end of analysts' expectations.
U.S. corn export sales reached 7.520 million tonnes in the week ending Jan.
28, according to the USDA - the biggest week of sales on record, led by 5.860
million tonnes sold to China, though the market had already absorbed much of
those sales when they were announced in daily export
notices.
Weekly old-crop U.S. soybean export sales of 824,000 tonnes were above trade
estimates, led by 598,900 tonnes to China.
"We had a nice showing across the board in the ag sector on the weekly
sales," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics. He said
soybean futures could rise further before the USDA issues a monthly crop report
on Feb. 9 amid supply concerns.
Most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 2 cents to
$5.50 per bushel, after reaching $5.58, its highest level since June 2013. CBOT
soybeans gained 1-1/4 cents to $13.72-1/2 per bushel, while wheat
slid 10-3/4 cents to $6.37-1/2 per bushel.
"I could see the beans remaining firm against the corn and the wheat going
all the way into the report," Zuzolo said.
Meanwhile, Brazil's agriculture minister said the country expects to harvest
133 million tonnes of soybeans and more than 103 million tonnes of corn, despite
harvest delays caused by excessive rain. The USDA's local office reduced its
estimate for Brazilian corn production to 105 million tonnes, versus the
official USDA forecast of 109 million tonnes.
Brazil's crops have suffered from a lot of rain, especially in the south,
said Ed Duggan, senior risk management specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing.
"Behind schedule harvest in Brazil, that’s delaying planting the second corn
crop," he said.
Wheat traders also were assessing the latest Russian announcement that it
plans to launch a permanent mechanism to address its wheat export tax on April
1.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in
Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Dan Grebler and Paul Simao)