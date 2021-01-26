Corn soars 4% on fresh sales to China; soy, wheat also climb

CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures surged 4% on
Tuesday as news of fresh export sales to China re-ignited
concerns about tightening U.S. and global grain supplies,
analysts said.
Soybeans followed corn higher, with worries about a slow
start to the Brazilian soy harvest lending support. Wheat firmed
on supply concerns and news that Russia formally adopted a
planned increase in a wheat export tax.
Chicago Board of Trade March corn futures settled up
20-3/4 cents at $5.32-1/4 per bushel. CBOT March soybeans
ended up 26-3/4 cents at $13.70-1/4 a bushel and March wheat
settled up 16-3/4 cents at $6.65-1/4 a bushel.
Corn posted the biggest gains on a percentage basis after
the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of
1.36 million tonnes of U.S. corn to China, the largest such sale
since July.
"This is a classic demand-pull market," said Rich Feltes,
vice president for research with R.J. O'Brien, noting that some
analysts expect China's 2020/21 corn imports to exceed the
USDA's current forecast of 17.5 million tonnes.
Tuesday's corn sale to China, Feltes said, reflects "further
tightening in our U.S. carry-over situation, and the need for
more acres and a great yield in 2021 in the U.S."
U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co on
Tuesday reported a 36% jump in fourth-quarter profit on strong
soy processing margins and solid exports, particularly to China.
Harvest delays in Brazil, meanwhile, have stalled the
seasonal shift in soybean export business to South American
suppliers. Agribusiness research firm AgRural estimated
Brazilian soy farmers had harvested just 0.7% of the planted
area through Jan. 21, compared with 4.2% a year ago.
Traders are closely watching whether CBOT March corn
and soybean futures, after a sell-off last week, will
revisit multi-year highs hit in mid-January.
"If those highs are taken out, then it's off to the races on
the upside," Feltes said.
Wheat futures drew support as Russia formally adopted a
planned increase in a wheat export tax from March 1, a measure
that contributed to a recent rally in prices.
Also, a USDA attache in Argentina estimated the country's
2020/21 wheat exports at 11.3 million tonnes, 700,000 tonnes
lower than USDA's official forecast.
