Corn up 1.1% on global supply concerns, fund buying

* Chicago corn futures up 1.1% after 2 sessions of losses
* Concerns over U.S. planting, buying by investors support
prices
SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures bounced
back on Monday, rising more than 1%, as adverse weather in key
growing areas in the United States and fund buying underpinned
the market.
Soybeans and wheat edged higher.
The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) added 1.1% to $5.92 a bushel, by 0314 GMT, having
closed down 0.8% in the previous session.
Soybean futures were up 0.2% at $14.25-3/4 a bushel
and wheat rose 0.1% to $6.55-1/2 a bushel.
Corn was supported amid concerns about adverse weather in
parts of the United States and South America, denting
expectations of bumper global supplies.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to April 13, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
In Europe, the condition of wheat and barley crops in France
only fell slightly during the week when the country was hit by a
severe cold snap but recently sown spring barley was more
severely hit, FranceAgriMer data showed on Friday.
Ukraine's 2021 grain harvest is likely to rise by 13% to
73.6 million tonnes thanks to favorable weather, analyst
APK-Inform said on Saturday.
The consultancy said in a report that the harvest could
include 27.6 million tonnes of wheat, 7.97 million tonnes of
barley and 35.71 million tonnes of corn. It said a higher output
would allow Ukraine to increase grain exports to 54.2 million
tonnes in 2021/22 season from 45.6 million tonnes in 2020/21.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)