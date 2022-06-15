Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  2022-05-29
1157.50 USc   -1.70%
03:52aUAE Suspends Export of Wheat to India for Four Months
MT
06/14Wheat Falls in Risk-Off Trade -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06/14Forafric Global Unit Working With Alapala Foreign Trade to Increase Wheat, Durum Processing Capacity
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Daily Ethanol Production Perks Back Up

06/15/2022 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais


Daily ethanol production in the U.S. has surged this week, topping analyst estimates.

In its latest weekly report, the EIA said that U.S. ethanol daily production rose to 1.06 million barrels per day, up from 1.039 million barrels last week. Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week had expected production to land anywhere from 1.028 million barrels per day to 1.04 million barrels per day.

Ethanol inventories also fell back, edging back toward below the 23 million barrels-mark. The EIA reports that ethanol stocks totaled 23.2 million barrels, down from 23.64 million barrels last week. Analysts had forecast inventories to total anywhere from 23.53 million barrels to 23.79 million barrels.

Corn futures on the CBOT are higher in trading today, this after trading lower in pre-market trading. Most-active corn futures are now up 1.2% to $7.77 per bushel.

To see related data, search "U.S. DOE Oil Data: PADD Breakdown" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1105ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.51% 777.25 End-of-day quote.31.02%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.03% 120.85 Delayed Quote.55.12%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.55% 605.3663 Real-time Quote.0.00%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.70% 1157.5 End-of-day quote.50.18%
WTI -0.48% 118.162 Delayed Quote.59.99%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
03:52aUAE Suspends Export of Wheat to India for Four Months
MT
06/14Wheat Falls in Risk-Off Trade -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06/14Forafric Global Unit Working With Alapala Foreign Trade to Increase Wheat, Durum Proces..
MT
06/14Tanzania forecasts slower GDP growth in 2022, pick-up next year
RE
06/13Soybeans Slide as Wider Markets Sell Off -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06/13Else Nutrition to Start Selling Plant-Based Baby Products in Canada; Shares Down 8%
MT
06/12Thailand's ASEAN Exports Jump 17% from January to April
MT
06/12Chinese Farmers Refrain from Selling Wheat as Global Prices Increase
MT
06/10Soybeans Fall Back From Record Close -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
06/09Soybeans Post Record Close on Strong Demand - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish