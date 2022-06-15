Daily Ethanol Production Perks Back Up

By Kirk Maltais

Daily ethanol production in the U.S. has surged this week, topping analyst estimates.

In its latest weekly report, the EIA said that U.S. ethanol daily production rose to 1.06 million barrels per day, up from 1.039 million barrels last week. Analysts surveyed by Dow Jones this week had expected production to land anywhere from 1.028 million barrels per day to 1.04 million barrels per day.

Ethanol inventories also fell back, edging back toward below the 23 million barrels-mark. The EIA reports that ethanol stocks totaled 23.2 million barrels, down from 23.64 million barrels last week. Analysts had forecast inventories to total anywhere from 23.53 million barrels to 23.79 million barrels.

Corn futures on the CBOT are higher in trading today, this after trading lower in pre-market trading. Most-active corn futures are now up 1.2% to $7.77 per bushel.

To see related data, search "U.S. DOE Oil Data: PADD Breakdown" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1105ET