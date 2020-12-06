Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 12/04
566.5 USc   -0.92%
12/05India fails to end deadlock with farmers, talks to resume next week
RE
12/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
12/04Wheat posts weekly dip as supply worries ease; corn, soy also lower
RE
News 
All News

Egypt aims to plant 3.5 million feddans of wheat in current season - ministry official

12/06/2020 | 05:01am EST
A farmer walks near rise and wheat agricultural lands in Abu Kabir, Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt aims to plant 3.5 million feddans (3.63 million acres) of wheat in the current season, an agriculture ministry official said on Sunday.

Some 900,000 feddans have been planted with wheat since the start of the season on Nov. 15, said Abbas al-Shennawi, a senior ministry official.

The target is the same as that set last season, when Egypt planted 3.4 million feddans of its own grain.

Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, is looking to become more self-reliant by improving productivity and reducing waste in wheat farming.

The country's domestic wheat harvest is expected to start in mid-April.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2020
