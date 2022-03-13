Egypt's GASC to receive 63,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, similar amount of Ukrainian wheat in days

CAIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer said on Sunday that a previously contracted 63,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, and a similar amount of Ukrainian, Romanian wheat were shipped, will arrive to the country's ports in the coming days.

Egypt already received 63,000 tonnes of French wheat on March 8, and a similar amount of Romanian wheat on March 5, the General Authority for Supply Commodities said in a statement.

Egypt, often the world's top wheat importer, is working to buy wheat from other regions rather than its major suppliers Russia and Ukraine, whose exports are being disrupted by the fighting in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Louise Heavens)