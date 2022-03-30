Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  02-20
797 USc   +1.37%
11:12aMARKETS IN Q1 : Invasion and inversion shake world order
RE
11:00aEthanol Stocks Climb to Highest in Nearly Two Years
DJ
08:45aMariupol a strategic prize for Russia, symbol of resistance for Ukraine
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ethanol Stocks Climb to Highest in Nearly Two Years

03/30/2022 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais


Ethanol inventories in the U.S. rose to a level last seen in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its latest weekly report, the EIA said that for the week ended March 25 ethanol inventories totaled 26.53 million barrels, up from 26.15 million barrels reported last week. It is the highest inventories have been since late April 2020, when the EIA reported inventories of roughly 26.34 million barrels.

The uptick in inventories exceeds the forecasts of analysts surveyed by Dow Jones, who had forecast stocks to land anywhere from 26.25 million barrels to 26.45 million barrels. Daily production was reported at 1.036 million barrels per day, which is down from the previous week but within analyst estimates.

Corn futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade are higher in trading today, with the most-active contract up 2.8% to roughly $7.47 per bushel.

To see related data, search "U.S. DOE Oil Data: PADD Breakdown" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1059ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.64% 114.56 Delayed Quote.40.56%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 2.82% 616.5118 Delayed Quote.22.42%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
WTI 1.76% 108.39 Delayed Quote.38.04%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
11:12aMARKETS IN Q1 : Invasion and inversion shake world order
RE
11:00aEthanol Stocks Climb to Highest in Nearly Two Years
DJ
08:45aMariupol a strategic prize for Russia, symbol of resistance for Ukraine
RE
07:05aRussia won't demand immediate switch to rouble gas payments, Kremlin says
RE
01:27aChicago wheat steadies after fall on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire hopes
RE
03/29Chicago wheat extends losses as Russia-Ukraine talks hint at progress
RE
03/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/29Egyptian delegation to visit India to discuss wheat imports
RE
03/29Wheat, corn fall as Ukraine-Russia talks boost ceasefire hopes
RE
03/29Wheat Drops as Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Progress - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish