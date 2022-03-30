Ethanol Stocks Climb to Highest in Nearly Two Years

By Kirk Maltais

Ethanol inventories in the U.S. rose to a level last seen in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its latest weekly report, the EIA said that for the week ended March 25 ethanol inventories totaled 26.53 million barrels, up from 26.15 million barrels reported last week. It is the highest inventories have been since late April 2020, when the EIA reported inventories of roughly 26.34 million barrels.

The uptick in inventories exceeds the forecasts of analysts surveyed by Dow Jones, who had forecast stocks to land anywhere from 26.25 million barrels to 26.45 million barrels. Daily production was reported at 1.036 million barrels per day, which is down from the previous week but within analyst estimates.

Corn futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade are higher in trading today, with the most-active contract up 2.8% to roughly $7.47 per bushel.

