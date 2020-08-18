GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Drop as World Supplies Weigh

Wheat for September delivery fell 1.7% to $5.17 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, correcting from the previous session's uptick amid forecasts of a larger Russian crop.

Corn for December delivery fell 0.9% to $3.41 3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.2% to $9.13 3/4 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

China Buys US Corn -- Market Talk

11:00 ET - The USDA confirmed Tuesday that China has purchased 195,000 metric tons of corn for delivery in the 2020/21 marketing year. Additionally, the USDA confirms that 130,000 tons of corn have been sold to unknown destinations for 2020/21, as well as 130,000 tons of soybeans. The announcement of the purchase lends credence to President Trump's comments over the weekend, in which he said China is buying more US corn "to keep me happy." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Grain Traders Anxiously Await Crop Tour to Hit Iowa -- Market Talk

10:28 ET - Grains traders are reacting to the data from Pro Farmer's crop tour as it comes in, but the data they are really looking out for is the data from Iowa, where a wind storm hit last week and damaged an unknown amount of crops. "The greatest interest this year will focus on the findings once the tour reaches Iowa," Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report says. "As noted yesterday, estimates for acres impacted by [the] derecho have climbed to 14 million, not to mention the devastation to buildings and livestock." Corn futures on the CBOT fall 0.6%, soybeans decline 0.2% and wheat is down 1.5%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

PizzaExpress to Close 73 Stores as Part of Company Voluntary Arrangement

PizzaExpress Ltd. said Tuesday that it has launched a company voluntary arrangement, which will include store closures, following dialogue with the British Property Federation and landlords as it faces pandemic-related challenges.

The restaurant chain said that 73 of its restaurants are slated for permanent closure as the company seeks to reset the group's leasehold obligations and allow for a smaller and better-invested U.K. restaurant estate.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Gain Disappears -- Market Talk

15:12 ET - Most active lean hog futures on the CME closed down 3.9% at 51.425 cents per pound, evaporating four days worth of gains for the contract. However, hog futures are still up for the month, having risen 4.9% since the start of the month. "October hogs are trading at a premium to the lean index at a time when they normally trade at a discount," says RJO Futures. Meanwhile, live cattle futures closed trading unchanged Tuesday, at $1.09875 per pound. Since the start of August, they've risen 1.8%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)