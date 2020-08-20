GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Rally Extends on Higher Freight Costs

Wheat for September delivery rose 1.3% to $5.28 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, as U.S. wheat exports start to look more attractive on the world market thanks to rising ocean freight rates. Corn for December delivery fell 0.2% to $3.39 1/4 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery fell 1% to $9.05 1/4 a bushel.

U.S. wheat futures have been on the rise, with freight rates starting to favor exporters buying wheat off of California ports, said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. "Traders are starting to pay attention to ocean freight rates, which have been moving up smartly this month," says Mr. Sernatinger. "This is starting to become a bigger and bigger calculation on destination prices, and is starting to make U.S. wheat look somewhat more attractive off the west coast." China has been rumored as taking a bigger interest in U.S. wheat exports, and traders may see freight rates as a reason for increased Chinese buying.

Rail Shipments of Grains on the Rise -- Market Talk

14:15 ET - Rail shipments of US grains are up, says the USDA. US Class I railroads originated 22,081 grain carloads during the week ending August 8, according to this weeks' grain transportation report from the USDA. This is a 4% increase from the previous week, 4% higher than last year, and 4% more than the 3-year average. The uptick in grain shipments may signal higher demand for US grains domestically. However, 29 oceangoing grain vessels were loaded in the US Gulf, the USDA says -34% less than the same period last year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CME to Launch New Brazilian Soybean Contract -- Market Talk

1224 ET - The CME says that it is launching a new South American soybeans futures contract, which will become active Sept. 21. The contract is going to be based on the Brazilian soybean price assessment currently provided by Platts, and is designed to provide traders with exposure to the Brazilian soy market. "As Brazil has emerged as a leading producer and exporter of soybeans, regional pricing alternatives have become increasingly important for risk management," says Tim Andriesen, CME Group Managing Director of Agricultural Products. Currently, traders base much of their soybean business on the CBOT soybean price. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Pandemic Coincides With Shift to Delivery-Only Ghost Kitchens -- Market Talk

0824 ET - Muscle Maker, parent of a group of health-focused restaurant chains, reports lower 2Q revenue, citing store closures and reduced hours during the pandemic. But the pandemic has been a period of growth for the company's ghost kitchens: commercial kitchens that only prepare food for delivery. The company has launched five such sites in Chicago, with plans for more: "These ... allow the company to cover the entire Chicago market at a fraction of the cost it would take to build out traditional locations for the same geographical coverage," the company says. Each kitchen can make food for a variety of brands under the Muscle Maker umbrella, improving efficiency, the company says. (matt.grossman@wsj.com; @mattgrossman)

Cresco Labs Narrows 2Q Loss

Cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc. reported higher second-quarter revenue but Covid-19 expenses weighed on earnings.

Cresco said it incurred $1.9 million in costs tied to the pandemic for the quarter.

Overall, it narrowed its loss to $4.7 million, compared with a loss of $13.4 million a year ago.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish 5% Higher as Export Sales Favorable -- Market Talk

15:07 ET - Lean hog futures trading on the CME finished trading Thursday up 5%, to 55.175 cents per pound. It's the highest that hog futures have traded in over two months, driven largely by higher pork cutout prices - with the carcass price up $2.53 per hundredweight mid-day to $77.52 per cwt, according to the USDA. Export sales are also higher, the USDA says - totaling 20,600 metric tons for the week ending August 13, up 97% from the previous week. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished down 1% to $1.09775 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)