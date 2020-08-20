Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/20
519.5 USc   +1.46%
05:30pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:10pCorn, soybeans ease as harvest, export prospects weighed
RE
03:07pWheat Rally Extends on Higher Freight Costs
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNews

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Rally Extends on Higher Freight Costs

Wheat for September delivery rose 1.3% to $5.28 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, as U.S. wheat exports start to look more attractive on the world market thanks to rising ocean freight rates. Corn for December delivery fell 0.2% to $3.39 1/4 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery fell 1% to $9.05 1/4 a bushel.

U.S. wheat futures have been on the rise, with freight rates starting to favor exporters buying wheat off of California ports, said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. "Traders are starting to pay attention to ocean freight rates, which have been moving up smartly this month," says Mr. Sernatinger. "This is starting to become a bigger and bigger calculation on destination prices, and is starting to make U.S. wheat look somewhat more attractive off the west coast." China has been rumored as taking a bigger interest in U.S. wheat exports, and traders may see freight rates as a reason for increased Chinese buying.

Rail Shipments of Grains on the Rise -- Market Talk

14:15 ET - Rail shipments of US grains are up, says the USDA. US Class I railroads originated 22,081 grain carloads during the week ending August 8, according to this weeks' grain transportation report from the USDA. This is a 4% increase from the previous week, 4% higher than last year, and 4% more than the 3-year average. The uptick in grain shipments may signal higher demand for US grains domestically. However, 29 oceangoing grain vessels were loaded in the US Gulf, the USDA says -34% less than the same period last year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CME to Launch New Brazilian Soybean Contract -- Market Talk

1224 ET - The CME says that it is launching a new South American soybeans futures contract, which will become active Sept. 21. The contract is going to be based on the Brazilian soybean price assessment currently provided by Platts, and is designed to provide traders with exposure to the Brazilian soy market. "As Brazil has emerged as a leading producer and exporter of soybeans, regional pricing alternatives have become increasingly important for risk management," says Tim Andriesen, CME Group Managing Director of Agricultural Products. Currently, traders base much of their soybean business on the CBOT soybean price. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Pandemic Coincides With Shift to Delivery-Only Ghost Kitchens -- Market Talk

0824 ET - Muscle Maker, parent of a group of health-focused restaurant chains, reports lower 2Q revenue, citing store closures and reduced hours during the pandemic. But the pandemic has been a period of growth for the company's ghost kitchens: commercial kitchens that only prepare food for delivery. The company has launched five such sites in Chicago, with plans for more: "These ... allow the company to cover the entire Chicago market at a fraction of the cost it would take to build out traditional locations for the same geographical coverage," the company says. Each kitchen can make food for a variety of brands under the Muscle Maker umbrella, improving efficiency, the company says. (matt.grossman@wsj.com; @mattgrossman)

Cresco Labs Narrows 2Q Loss

Cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc. reported higher second-quarter revenue but Covid-19 expenses weighed on earnings.

Cresco said it incurred $1.9 million in costs tied to the pandemic for the quarter.

Overall, it narrowed its loss to $4.7 million, compared with a loss of $13.4 million a year ago.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish 5% Higher as Export Sales Favorable -- Market Talk

15:07 ET - Lean hog futures trading on the CME finished trading Thursday up 5%, to 55.175 cents per pound. It's the highest that hog futures have traded in over two months, driven largely by higher pork cutout prices - with the carcass price up $2.53 per hundredweight mid-day to $77.52 per cwt, according to the USDA. Export sales are also higher, the USDA says - totaling 20,600 metric tons for the week ending August 13, up 97% from the previous week. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished down 1% to $1.09775 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -1.80% 6 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -2.99% 12.64 Delayed Quote.-61.08%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. -2.27% 0.215 Delayed Quote.-59.26%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -2.18% 21.49 Delayed Quote.-19.55%
CME GROUP INC. 0.57% 173.18 Delayed Quote.-14.21%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.15% 324.5 End-of-day quote.-16.18%
CRESCO LABS INC. -4.57% 8.98 Delayed Quote.5.38%
CRESCO LTD. -1.20% 1313 End-of-day quote.-27.66%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -0.56% 7.15 Delayed Quote.-27.88%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.20% 6.5967 Delayed Quote.44.83%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 143.325 End-of-day quote.-1.45%
HEXO CORP. -3.13% 0.93 Delayed Quote.-53.62%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. -3.51% 0.55 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.23% 106.775 End-of-day quote.-13.81%
MUSCLE MAKER, INC. -5.12% 3.15 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -4.40% 1.74 Delayed Quote.-42.95%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.64% 293.8 End-of-day quote.-1.23%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.33% 31.25 End-of-day quote.-8.18%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -2.44% 0.4 Delayed Quote.-45.33%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -5.00% 0.19 Delayed Quote.-68.25%
TILRAY, INC. -1.99% 6.9 Delayed Quote.-58.90%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.46% 519.5 End-of-day quote.-8.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
05:30pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:10pCorn, soybeans ease as harvest, export prospects weighed
RE
03:07pWheat Rally Extends on Higher Freight Costs
DJ
12:53pCorn, soybeans ease as harvest, export prospects weighed
RE
08/19Soybeans ease from 7-month high, U.S. dryness limits decline
RE
08/19Wilmar International Falls 10% on Archer Daniels Midland's Plan to Sell Share..
DJ
08/19Soybeans linger near 7-month high on worries over likely drop in harvest
RE
08/19W.Iowa corn yields below average after dry weather, wind storms -Pro Farmer t..
RE
08/19GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/19Soybeans hit seven-month high on U.S. export optimism, dry weather
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group