GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Up for Third Consecutive Day

Wheat for September delivery rose 1.2% to $5.35 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday, with traders paying more attention to the weather forecast than increasing production outlooks in Russia.

Wheat futures rose Friday, with traders paying more attention to upcoming weather conditions than indications of a larger Russian wheat crop. "The big story in trade remains weather and how it is impacting the finishing stages of crop production," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "High temperatures with limited rainfall are being forecast for much of the Corn Belt for the next week to 10 days."

Pro Farmer Assesses National Yields Lower Than USDA

Yields of corn and soybeans in U.S. farm country will be strong, but not as strong as previously forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said trade publication Pro Farmer.

Following a week-long tour of farmland across seven states, Pro Farmer assessed the national corn yield at 177.5 bushels per acre, and the national soybean yield at 52.5 bpa. This is slightly lower than estimates from the USDA in its monthly supply-and-demand report released earlier this month, which pegged corn yields at 181.8 bpa and soybean yields at 53.3 bpa.

Higher Prices Boost Deere's Profit Gain on Ag Equipment -- Market Talk

0829 ET - Deere easily tops quarterly profit expectations by logging a 54% increase in operating profit from its farm equipment business. Deere managed to wring $262M of price increases from farm equipment, despite a 5% decrease in sales. Deere now expects overall net income for the fiscal year ending in October to come in at about $2.25B vs. the prior guidance of $1.6B to $2B. Shares up 2.8% at $196.45 in pre-market trading. (robert.tita@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Grains Traders Looking Toward Next Wasde -- Market Talk

10:54 ET - With the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour releasing final results after the close of trading on the CBOT, grains traders are expected to quickly re-orient their focus from those to the USDA's next Wasde report--which is set to be released Sept. 11. "Iowa and Illinois production numbers are expected to come down in the months ahead," Arlan Suderman of StoneX says. "The bottom line is the market believes the highest production numbers are likely behind us, and it is increasingly focused on the above China demand story." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

US Ethanol Industry on Edge as Waiver Petitions Filed -- Market Talk

12:13 ET - Ethanol producers, stressed by the onset of Covid-19 this year, are alarmed after the EPA revealed that 12 new small refinery exemption petitions have been filed, which seek an exemption from rules requiring ethanol to be blended into gasoline. "This week in Iowa, President Trump promised to personally speak with EPA about these absurd gap-year waivers and the impact they are having on ethanol producers and the farm economy," says Renewable Fuel Association president Geoff Cooper. "That conversation can't happen soon enough, as pending petitions are now closing in on the century mark." US ethanol production has flatlined in recent weeks around 926,000 barrels a day, which is 9.5% lower than this time last year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA Reports New Export Sales to China -- Market Talk

09:33 ET - A new sale of corn and soybean exports to China has been reported by the USDA -- with the USDA reporting that 405,000 metric tons of corn have been sold to China for the 2020/21 marketing year, along with 400,000 tons of soybeans. Additionally, 368,000 tons of soybeans have been sold to unknown destinations, says the USDA. For grains traders, the new export news is a good sign for export demand going forward, but the rhetoric between the US and China remains a concern. "The disappointing US/China trade meeting story and the fact that there was quite a bit of producer selling interest early this week means the market is pausing," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish Lower -- Market Talk

16:36 ET - After spending much of the day trading higher, livestock futures reverse course, with live-cattle futures turning down 1.1% to $1.0855 a pound and lean-hog futures dropping 1.7% to 54.25c. "Hogs started the day slightly higher but we gave up some ground by the time we closed," Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing says. "While we did have a slightly lower close the action didn't seem overwhelmingly bearish for the day. Today looked more like some spreads unwinding into the weekend after strong bull spreading during the middle of the week." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)