GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

Wheat Snaps Gaining Streak Amid Supply Concerns

Wheat for December delivery fell 1.36% to $527 and 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, because favorable weather in major producing countries renewed fears of a global oversupply.

The Chinese Didn't Come: CBOT futures rallied pre market on expectations that China would keep buying this week and crops won't be as abundant as previously thought, AgResource said, noting that Pro Farmer crop estimates came in lower than USDA forecasts on Friday. But markets weakened as the USDA had no reports of new imports from China.

Weather Forecast To Drive Grain Trade Amid Worsening Crop Conditions -- Market Talk

14:40 ET - Traders expect crop condition ratings to fall sharply in the USDA's weekly report at 4pm ET, but more attention is on weather conditions. "It's the amount/location of rainfall which will then direct CBOT prices into the end of the week," says AgResources. For instance, rain falling farther south and west than previously indicated "would be harmful to US corn/soybean yield potential into early September," AgResource says. The USDA weekly exports report this morning was a positive, the broker says. "The soybean and wheat inspection totals were better than expected and considered supportive." Corn rises 1.5%, soybeans are flat and wheat falls 1.5%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

Oil Closes Higher As Storms Hit The Gulf -- Market Talk

16:03 ET - US oil prices rise as a couple of tropical storms bring rainfall and gusty winds to parts of the Gulf of Mexico, forcing the industry to trim offshore production in the region. The WTI benchmark rose 0.7% to $42.62 a barrel. U.S. gasoline futures for delivery in September added 6.5% to $1.3671 a gallon on the New York Mercantile Exchange, posting their largest one-day advance since mid-May. Prices are back to early March levels, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down most of the world's economy, but remain below where they started the year. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

Livestock Little Changed Amid Supply Concerns -- Market Talk

15:40 ET - Concerns that US ranchers are placing too many cows in feedlots will keep weighing down on prices for the time being, Archer's broker Dennis Smith tells WSJ. A report last week showed that placement was higher than expected earlier this months and traders believe the trend is lingering on. "The idea has been entrenched that placement in August has been rising," helping support more selling in the market, Smith says. Hog futures, meanwhile, are weakening despite today's small rise, according to the broker. "There's a lot of pork into the pipeline and that's typically not the case" at this time of the year, he said. Hogs rise 0.7% and live cattle slides 0.6%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)